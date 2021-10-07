Carlota Casiraghi and Lily-Rose Depp, stars of Chanel’s front row

It was the turn of Chanel to present its proposal for the spring-summer season 2022, and Virginie Viard, creative director of the French house since the death of Karl Lagerfeld, promised a retrospective collection. If in advance famous faces of generation Z like Lily-Rose Depp or Jennie, from the South Korean group Blackpink, they starred in close-up snapshots holding an analog camera, on the Parisian catwalk the trip to the past remained in the nineties, with a colorful offer of mono-color crop top suits, transparencies with grids, not forgetting the tweed and the camellias that Chanel will be obsessed with.

Lily-Rose Depp, Carine Roitfeld and Kristen Stewart, among those attending the Chanel show. (Gtres)

However, and although the expectations were placed on the expected collection, the cloud of flashes was deposited in the lustrous front row of the parade. The protagonists are the heiresses of fashion ladies like Carolina de Monaco and Vanessa Paradis.

Carlota Casiraghi, at the Chanel show. (Gtres)

Carlota Casiraghi, who has been with the maison for a few months, wore her new haircut with a wave marked at the level of her ears, with no dressing other than a touch of color on her cheeks and lips. Thus, she put all the weight of the look on her dress, a white suit from the 2021/2022 cruise collection.

The sleeves, slightly puffed and embroidered with flowers of the spring dress, broke with the chromatic choice of the rest of the attendees, in rigorous black, in the absence of a unexpectedly upbeat Kristen Stewart. Taking the dress with a flared skirt to her casual chic terrain, Carlota added low black ankle boots to the outfit, enhancing the boho look.

Lily-Rose Depp, at the Chanel show. (Gtres)

The other great protagonist of the parade was without a doubt Lily-rose depp. The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis has become the best mannequin for Chanel, starring in both its beauty campaigns and some of its catwalks. On this occasion, Lily sat in the front row with the rest of the celebrities, wearing a yellow two-piece suit in the firm’s rigorous tweed.









Her attitude of complete control of the situation led her to pose in the first row of the show, as if it were a fashion editorial, exposing every detail of the outfit. Lingerie top with Chanel print and tweed neckline, with matching miniskirt and jacket. Her indelible golden curls and centennial makeup were also present: lip liner and dramatic eyeliner.

Kristen Stewart, at the Chanel show. (Gtres)

There are no two without three and the third icon of the parade was Kristen Stewart. The actress recently premiered the film ‘Spencer’ at the Venice Film Festival and for the occasion she took the opportunity to mark an authentic display of looks from the French firm. This time, Kristen was sporting a black lace bustier, paired with a pink tweed suit finished in black, revisiting Gabrielle Chanel’s classic tailored suit. The usual discordant and rebellious note in the actress was put by the white socks with black shoes, as if she had just come out of ‘Clueless’.

Jennie, at the Chanel show. (Gtres)

Breaking with the black rose binomial, Jennie, singer of Blackpink, opted for red as the star color of her outfit with a total look of a buttoned top crop top with a matching miniskirt and 2.55 bag. The singer was one of the stars of the show’s teaser

Soo Joo Park, at the Chanel show. (Gtres)

Among the attendees was also Carine roitfeld, mythical editor-in-chief of ‘Vogue Paris’, who also recovered the essence of Coco with a rigorous black outfit with trousers and knitted top, spiced up with generous superimposed pearl necklaces as the designer did in the firm’s early years. There was also the supermodel Soo Joo Park, that managed to give the blunt and fringed tweed jacket a rocker look, through a studded leatherette miniskirt and fishnet stockings, as well as an infallible smoky eyes.