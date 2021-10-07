Cardi B lectured on stylish looks

The magnetic rapper born in the Bronx, Cardi B gave chair of style in the Fashion Week in Paris. Right in front of her husband Offset, the rap diva and Latin rhythms paraded through the red carpets of the event as a crowd gathered to admire her look.

TO Cardi B She was seen in the Balenciaga fashion show at the Théâtre du Châtelet but she was also shown on the streets of the city, alone and accompanied, dressed in incredible garments that were just a sample of what the artist is capable of expressing through Fashion.

The impressive headdress of Cardi B. Fuente. Smoda.

Cardi B and her avant-garde outfits

Full colors, stretch fabrics, sheer and shocking colors. Monochrome outfits, accessories and hats never seen before, exclusive designs and the heels worn inside the clothes were some of the characteristics of the outfits she wore. Cardi B.

Each look in itself it was a work of art, a provocation, a message, a way of expressing his style and particular point of view. Cardi B he left the media and the general public with their mouths open with his outfits in intense green or lilac, both signed by Richard Quinn.

He also provoked admiration, sighs and all kinds of comments thanks to his look In a magazine graphic print top and dramatic elongated headpiece, a surreal Schiaparelli ensemble, a sexy Mugler dress and a Chanel jumpsuit.

Mugler Vintage Dress. Source. Vogue

The mastermind behind this display of trends and mold breaks is the eccentric stylist Kollin Carter, who also dresses other celebrities, including the husband of Cardi B, Offset.

Every year during the Fashion Week In Paris, the most exclusive designers show off their most precious collections to anticipate what is to come. Firms such as Stella McCartney, Givenchy, Valentino, Balenciaga, among others, participate.

With her husband Offset, also a singer. Vogue font

The catwalks become objects of incredible admiration, inspiration and adoration. And among the public, in addition to personalities from the field of music such as Cardi BStars such as Demi Moore, Olivia Palermo, Paris Jacson, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, among many others, attend.









Cardi B: unique among the only ones

The coat that simulates the image of magazine covers caught the attention of the world’s media. Source. Vogue

We can’t deny, after taking a look at each look what does he carry Cardi B He is one of the celebrities who most attracted attention during his time on the show together with the singer, Offset, who also accompanied his wife with his playful outfits.

One of the favorites was the super low-cut red sequin suit with which she got to see the runway of the Thierry Mugler collection. The coat over the dress consisted of a cape of feathers to the tone that surrounded her above like a vampire cape. The detail was the eyebrows worked with red sequins thanks to a special glue for the area.

Or perhaps the crowd’s favorite was the one he wore when he attended the Balenciaga pass: with a leather coat covered with gold appliqués, platform boots, a beret and black sunglasses.

The shoes inside the clothes. Source. Vogue

Full color. Vogue font

The rapper was cataloged by various media as the best dressed and of course, one of the most produced. Thus, the artist stood out among those attending the fascinating parades for her love for fashionista and the choice of the most extravagant garments.

The eyebrows looped with sequins to match the dress. Source. Vogue

And you with what look from Cardi B you stay? It is undeniable that it is more than difficult to choose which is the most original.