Friday, October 8, 2021
Cardi B lectured on stylish looks

By Sonia Gupta
The magnetic rapper born in the Bronx, Cardi B gave chair of style in the Fashion Week in Paris. Right in front of her husband Offset, the rap diva and Latin rhythms paraded through the red carpets of the event as a crowd gathered to admire her look.

TO Cardi B She was seen in the Balenciaga fashion show at the Théâtre du Châtelet but she was also shown on the streets of the city, alone and accompanied, dressed in incredible garments that were just a sample of what the artist is capable of expressing through Fashion.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
