Cardi B and Offset’s romantic night in Paris, Diane Kruger’s walk with her daughter in New York: celebrities in one click

Romantic night. Cardi B and Offset went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in Paris. She wore a black dress and a blue cap, with sunglasses and a leather beret; while he opted for a total black look of rubberized pants and a jacket (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Alessandra Ambrosio set a trend with her look in Paris, where she traveled to participate in Fashion Week: she wore a set of brown leather pants and jacket that she combined with a top-style shirt in the same color range. Also, he carried a yellow wallet

Gala evening. Dakota Johnson attended an exclusive event in New York and wore a very elegant look: a black dress with synthetic feathers on her skirt and neckline. In addition, he wore sunglasses and a mask

Family trip. Diane Kruger went out for a walk through the streets of New York and took her daughter – a fruit of her relationship with Norman Reedus – in the stroller. He stopped to show him something through his cell phone and they continued on their way

It did not go unnoticed. Demi Lovato went to eat at the exclusive Nobu 57 restaurant in New York. For this, he wore patterned pants, a black leather trench coat and a light blue wallet that he combined with his sunglasses.

Izabel Goulart traveled to Paris to attend Fashion Week and set a trend with her look: she wore a set of oversized black pants and jacket that she combined with a coat over her shoulders. In addition, he wore a crossed fanny pack on his chest and sunglasses

Romantic outing. Jake Gyllenhaal walked with his girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu, through the streets of New York. The actor and his partner walked the streets of Manhattan with their respective masks on. He wore black pants and a white shirt while she opted for a blue jean, a white shirt and a yellow linen jacket.

A different way out. Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa stopped to buy their lunch at a fast food outlet: they ate hamburgers standing on the street and then got into their truck and continued their journey

Adriana Lima attended an exclusive event at a housewarming party in Los Angeles. She wore a nude colored dress and a brown leather cape

Justin Bieber was photographed arriving at an event in Los Angeles. The singer wore clear shorts, a white T-shirt and a blue plaid shirt that he combined with his sneakers (Photos: The Grosby Group)

