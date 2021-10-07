Thursday, October 7, 2021
Celebrity

Camila Cabello’s phrases and moments about self-love that make her our heroine

By Sonia Gupta
‘You will not be happy if you are not happy and proud with what you have. It doesn’t matter how in love everyone is with you, it doesn’t matter if you don’t like and accept yourself. That’s the most important thing, ‘he says. Hair.

Shout it out with pride

When Camila Cabello was caught exercising, the first thing she thought about was the comments they would make about her body, the teasing he would receive and the hashtags that they would create, however, he immediately changed the chip and was smarter in responding to the photographers who captured that moment.

I am grateful for this body that allows me to do everything. We are real women: with curves, cellulite, stretch marks and fat. We have to own all of that, darling. ”

‘Hey girls. Cellulite is normal, having a tummy is normal. That makes us beautiful and natural, ‘said the star of the pop to invite everyone to practice the self-love.




‘I was just running in the park, going about my life, trying to get fit, stay healthy. I was using a cross top showing my belly. ‘ explained the protagonist of ‘Cinderella’ on the same occasion. Again, we return to the same: if you like something, put it on, try it, feel safe to wear it with pride.

A great life lesson

Contrary to what many singers do today, Camila She does not care about what they will say about her physique, she has worked to have self-esteem through the heavens and wants every woman in the world to have that same security.


Sonia Gupta
