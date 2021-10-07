Thursday, October 7, 2021
Celebrity

Camila Cabello, Katherine Langford and Amber Heard shine in the L’Oréal Paris parade against street harassment

By Sonia Gupta
L’Oréal Paris does it again. For the fourth time, the cosmetics giant is holding a show as part of Paris Fashion Week. An ode to the empowerment of women and diversity that moves away from the format of typical fashion shows. The firm broadcast openly to the whole world and has made history.

26 spokespersons, 19 participating designers and 20 artists, including Amber Heard, Camila Cabello and Katherine Langford. Although they weren’t the only famous faces on the runway. Helen Mirres, Gemma Chan and many other celebrities completed the cast. They were all there to raise awareness.

And it is that L’Oréal has taken the occasion to invite the public to join its program “Stand Up Against street harassment”, whose objective is educate the public on how to fight street harassment and empowering women to walk without fear.

With the intention of defending the rights of women on the catwalk, the firm changed the name of “The square of the rights of the man” by “The square of the rights of the man and the woman”, giving women an equal footing.

In the context of the 50th anniversary of L’Oréal Paris’s inspiring slogan, “Because I’m Worth It,” this bold approach is a powerful feminist statement on individual worth as well as an expression of the brand’s commitment to supporting all women. women of the world, they explain from the firm.

Among the brands that dressed them, Balmain, Elie Saab, Giambattista Valli and Mugler.

Katherine Langford especially shone in an off-the-shoulder black mini dress that she accessorized with black knee-high stockings and a pair of black patent leather boots.




And Camila fell in love with us with a very feminine beige dress adorned with delicate floral patterns in shades of pink and green.

Amber Heard wore a pale pink jumpsuit that featured split sleeves and dramatic feather details on the shoulders.

The favorite brands and low cost products of the Jared team

As a feminine and feminist brand, L’Oréal Paris believes that women should have the power to walk without fear of harassment and believe in their own sense of worth. Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris amplifies the message at the heart of the brand: self-esteem, freedom of movement and self-expression.

Photos | L’Oreal Paris


Sonia Gupta
