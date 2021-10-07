Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes: together first

It is not the first time Camila Cabello speak without filter of their mental health problems. In fact, in recent years, artist he has confessed keep up a strong fight against anxiety and your obsessive-compulsive disorder with better and worse times. However, on this last occasion, when talking about it, his characteristic tone passionate acquired one more sweet The reason? Shawn Mendes.

For more than two years, the interpreter of Havana or Miss maintains a relationship with fellow singer, Shawn Mendes. In fact, they are one of the favorite couples of the current music scene, for various reasons such as: the growing affection They show, stay away from scandals and, of course, the naturalness they offer.

And they are, precisely, these traits those who shone in the last statements of Camila. The interpreter, who spoke about how the media exposure is being related to the mental health and body image, he confessed that in times when he had some insecurity with his body or episodes with great anxiety he sought refuge in food. The well-known fridge and pantry binges.

“I have a pattern of eating a lot when anxious or awkward. It comforts me. I will remain unconscious and I will continue eating like zombies ”, he declared during his interview for the Glamor medium.

The singer he said that the last time he looked control in that way the state of nerves and complexes with his physique that he was experimenting with, it was during the VMA party. In that occasion, her partner helped her get over it.









She recounted how Shaw, softly, detected what was happening and said, “Okay. You are doing it. It’s okay. Let’s take a breath and don’t do that. ” The artist, in fact, highlights that one of the traits she likes most about their relationship was that: being able to talk about everything, both good and bad. To have confidence, be totally transparent between them.

“It is very good for me to be able to talk about my patterns with someone,” he confessed while pointing out that, although personal stress could extend to his relationship, “being honest with each other, it really helps a lot ”.

For his part, Shaw’s response was immediate in the form of a statement: “Camila and I give each other a lot of patience and understanding,” he began. “I think the truth is that when you are struggling with mental health, sometimes you become the version of yourself that you do not like to be and, in a way, you will love and accept yourself through that. “Do you understand why they are one of the TOP couples of the musical field?

To end the interview the singer added some tips to take care of mental health such as: go to therapy and get away from negativity that circulates through social networks or, even, the one that tarnishes some relationships that can have consequences on a mental level.

