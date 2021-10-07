Cameron Díaz and Drew Barrymore empower with their friendship and wrinkles. | Instagram Special

Cameron Díaz and Drew Barrymore empower with their friendship and wrinkles, because their most recent meeting confirmed that when you have a good friend next to you, everything is possible and although life takes you on different paths, it is such a strong bond that it exceeds time.

Years have passed since Cameron Diaz and drew Barrymore they became some of the most beloved actresses in the film industry, even more so when we saw them in “Charlie’s Angels”. Both conquered the audience with endless romantic comedies but also this spy tape, fun and feminine power.

For many, the Cameron Diaz retirement It was a real surprise, but not for Drew Barrymore, because she perfectly understood the fatigue that her friend experienced after being so well known in the world and making film after film.

Today both share not only fame and glamor but also motherhood, Drew as the mother of two little girls and Cameron Díaz as the mother of a girl, even their wrinkles are making headlines.

Cameron Díaz and Drew Barrymore, without filters, with wrinkles and smile from ear to ear

It was this week when through social networks, Drew Barrymore shared the most recent image of one of his encounters with Cameron Díaz and caused a stir, because although they looked the most beautiful, he did not use filters to hide his wrinkles.

After a long artistic career, today Drew Barrymore sweeps a television show, a makeup line and now home improvement and decoration, although he does not rule out returning to television sets.

For his part, Cameron Díaz has been adamant about retiring from acting to start a family, take care of her husband, daughter and enjoy the calm that comes into her life after years of being one of the most sought-after actresses. In addition, Cameron Díaz is the proud creator of a wine that has become a sensation due to the natural processes with which it is made.

While Drew Barrymore proudly celebrates 46 years of life and Cameron Díaz 49 years, both have been applauded by their followers for refusing to undergo aesthetic processes like other celebrities and simply accepting the passage of time with grace and charm.

For now Drew Barrymore enjoys the success of his television show and his empire of fashion, style, beauty and home, while Cameron Díaz appears sporadically by his side emphasizing the importance of their friendship over the years, not in vain they made the tapes of “Charlie’s Angels.”