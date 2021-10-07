Britney Spears case: Father “monitored private conversations and placed an audio recorder in his room”

Britney Spears was under constant surveillance during her guardianship, with her private conversations being monitored and an audio recorder placed in her bedroom, a former member of her security team alleged.

Controlling Britney Spears, a surprising continuation of the documentary Framing Britney Spears from New York Times Presents, premiered on Friday, September 24, and talks about various issues close to the conflicting pop star.

Alex Vlasov, a former assistant and operational cybersecurity manager at Black Box Security Inc, said in the documentary that he worked closely with Edan Yemin, president of Spears’ former security company from 2012 to 2021.

He claimed to have access to emails, text messages, phone calls and meetings confirming that the surveillance took place, and said Yemin was “relieved” when the first documentary failed to mention security measures.

Vlasov claimed that when she asked why Spears had 24-hour security, she was told that it was part of the guardianship agreement and that her client was Jamie Spears, not Britney.

It also alleges that Britney Spears’ devices were monitored so that the security team could access her messages, FaceTime calls, browsing history and photos. When he asked if this was legal, Yemini allegedly told him that the court and his lawyer at the time, Sam Ingham, were aware of the surveillance.

However, Vlasov said in the documentary that he was uncomfortable learning that the conversations between Spears and her lawyer were being watched.

“If there is anyone who should be out of this situation, it would be Britney’s attorney,” he said. “Her own phone and private conversations were so frequently used to monitor her. I know for a fact that Jamie would face Britney and say, ‘Hey, why didn’t you text this person?’ “









He added: “Just because you are in control does not give you the right to treat people like property. It didn’t feel like she was being treated like a human being. “

In the same interview, he alleged that Yemini placed an audio recording device in Spears’ room, which captured more than 180 hours of audio, including her interactions with her children and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

He claimed that Yemini and another agent asked him to delete the audio, but he kept a copy because his request “raised a lot of red flags … and he didn’t want to be complicit in whatever they were involved in.”

He alleged that the request to remove the audio was made days before Spears met with a court investigator.

A lawyer for Yemini said in a statement to Good morning america : “Black Box has always conducted itself within professional, ethical and legal limits, and they are particularly proud of their work to keep Ms. Spears safe for many years.”

Jamie Spears’ attorney said her actions “were carried out with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney and / or the court.”

“Jamie confirms that he does not have access to his calls, voicemail messages or text messages,” they told the New York Times.

The producers of the new documentary told Variety that the explosive court testimony of Britney Spears in June of this year had a great impact in encouraging those close to him to raise their voices.

“Britney speaking in court was really the game changer for people who said they were willing to break a nondisclosure agreement or felt it was important to speak up,” said producer Liz Day.

The Independent se has contacted Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, for comment.

The documentary is available for streaming on NOW.