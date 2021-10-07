Britney Spears: an ex-military man searches his house for hidden microphones

ANDl conflict between Britney Spears and his father, Jamie, It is not over far from it. The relationship is completely truncated and, despite the fact that the California courts have suspended legal guardianship, new problems arise. The last one, the one uncovered by The New York Times documentary ‘Controlling Britney’.

It explains that the singer’s father used surveillance devices to control his daughter with microphones and hidden cameras. Britney’s lawyer, Mathew rosengart, has decided to take action on the matter to determine if these devices really exist.

That is why you have hired the services of an expert. An ex-military man who is searching the rooms of the house of Britney Spears thoroughly. The artist and her partner are on vacation, so she can work without problems.









“For practical purposes it was like a raid, similar to what the FBI. This is quite serious and they have acted very professionally. At the moment we are keeping everything a secret, “the lawyer explained to the British newspaper. The Sun.

In the event that the ex-military man finally finds clues about the presence of microphones, cameras or any other recording device, the lawyer will take legal action against Jamie. It seems clear that the war in the family Spears It has not finished.