Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite and cause a furor in Hollywood

Nor there is doubt that Brad Pitt and George Clooney They are the two great stars of their generation, legends already in the history of cinema of all time. Both, in addition, have shared a film on different occasions, and always with success.

Their collaboration began in 2001 with ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ and the two sequels to it, and their last film together will be released in 2008. It was under the direction of the brothers Coen, in ‘Burn after reading’.

Since then 13 years have passed, but Pitt and Clooney will rejoin their paths in a new film of which at the moment too many details are unknown, beyond the fact that it will be a ‘thriller’ starring two mercenaries who receive the same order.

What is known is that the director of the film will be Jon Watts, what leaves Marvel studios after directing several films in the saga of ‘Batman’ and that still has a release pending ‘The fantastic four’.









Logically, the Clooney and Pitt reunion has fallen as a bomb in the movie industry in America. To the point that there is competition between the main platforms in the country to take over the production of the film. From the North American country the following names are noted: Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM, Warner Bros … The list is endless, and that the cache of both actors points to be very high. There is talk of some 20 million dollars per head.

Covid-19 vaccine news in Mexico:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state