Billie Eilish to headliner for Glastonbury 2022, the youngest artist to do so

// By: Oscar Adame

Wed October 6, 2021

At just 20 years old, American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will become the youngest artist in history to headline the Glastonbury Festival, the world’s largest music festival.

It is the first confirmation for its 2022 edition, after two years without the event due to the pandemic and according to its organizer Emily Eavis, “It is the perfect way to return, as she is the youngest headliner in history and we really want to see her.”

On July 30, Billie Eilish released her second study material Happier Than Ever (2021) being described as a mature album and that far exceeds what was expected of it. In addition to qualifying it as less depressive.









The reality is that for this material, the singer-songwriter has decided to get rid of the terrifying fantasy world that distinguished her debut and, instead, begin to develop a narrative around herself as a person. The material is full of pieces that allude to the difficulties she has encountered in fame, as well as criticisms of the sexualization and exploitation of women in the entertainment industries.

The Californian singer and singer of ‘Bad Guy’, now 19 years old, is very active this 2012. Previously, she had already presented several singles and music videos from her album such as ‘NDA’, ‘Lost Cause’ and ‘Your Power’ , presented the documentary The World’s a Little Blurry (2021) for Apple +, at the beginning of the year, about one of his life and the recording of his first album and his participation in the Prime Video special “Show de Prime Day”