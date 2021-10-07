Billie Eilish Criticizes Texas Abortion Law During Her Festival Concert

Billie Eilish represents a new generation in the industry and is not afraid to take a position on controversial issues.

Always well informed, the 19-year-old singer always raises issues that affect minorities in her speeches and songs.

During her show at the Austin City Limits Festival in Texas, the creator of “Happier Than Ever” he criticized a state-approved abortion law.

Outraged by the legislation, Eilish said she considered canceling her appearance at the event in protest, but dismissed it on behalf of the public.

“When they made this shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show because I wanted to punish this damn place for allowing it to happen here, but then I remembered that you are the damn victims. And you deserve everything in the world ”, expressed the artist.

Billie asked the festival audience to protest and send a message to the authorities showing the middle finger.









“We have to tell them to shut up. My body, my rules, “said the singer.

The state of Texas is already known for its conservatism, but recently passed a law that allows termination of pregnancy only up to six weeks later. The allowed period was 22-24 weeks. The new legislation also excludes the right to abortion in the event of incest or rape and allows any citizen to prosecute doctors who perform abortions. Whoever reports a person responsible for the surgery can receive up to $ 10,000.

The Supreme Court of the United States, with five conservative justices, allowed the law enacted by the state to contravene the basic principle of the Roe v Wade case.

Dozens of Texas cities, including Austin, held a Women’s March protest against the bill over the weekend.

The measure follows the creator of “The Wire”, David Simon, declares that he will not be filming his next HBO limited series in Texas, as he had previously planned.

Eilish, meanwhile, is booked to return to ACL for her second set next weekend.