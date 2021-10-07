Ben Affleck owes his incredible fame to Jennifer Lopez?

Upon Jennifer Lopez there’s not much more to add about his life, and we all know that Ben affleck He is a great actor with an enviable career. But, it is public knowledge that in recent years his relationship with the paparazzi and the artistic medium was not the best.

Dipped in alcohol, to Ben affleck He only looked angry, in poor physical condition and totally removed from everything and everyone. It was only when he started dating again with Jennifer Lopez that shone again.

From one moment to the next, the Ben affleck the past had disappeared. He began to be seen in good condition, arranged and happy; always hand in hand and accompanied by Jennifer Lopez.

Source: The Universe

Ben Affleck was back in the spotlight thanks to Jennifer Lopez

The chemistry between Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck it’s undeniable. When they look at each other, the sparks jump everywhere and their bodies attract each other. It is almost impossible to drive them away.

The first place they were seen publicly together again was during the Venice Film Festival. There they were seen radiant and in love, the magic crossed the screens and everyone talked about how they looked during that evening.









A few days later they attended the Met Gala in New York. During this event they decided that she would pose alone on the red carpet and he will accompany her. Again the love between the two was indisputable.

Today they have a super cute and special relationship, which they want to take care of. Since they do not want what happened to them in 2003 to happen again when they decided to cancel their commitment due to the level of harassment they are receiving from the media.

While it can be challenging, they are willing to do whatever they can to make it work this time. They go to therapy to find solutions to the problems that revolve around their partner and also make their agendas coincide, so if one has a commitment the other accompanies him.

How about the return of Bennifer? Will this time be a ‘and they lived happily ever after’ between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez?