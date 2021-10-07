Friday, October 8, 2021
Celebrity

Ben Affleck owes his incredible fame to Jennifer Lopez?

By Arjun Sethi
0
48




Upon Jennifer Lopez there’s not much more to add about his life, and we all know that Ben affleck He is a great actor with an enviable career. But, it is public knowledge that in recent years his relationship with the paparazzi and the artistic medium was not the best.

Dipped in alcohol, to Ben affleck He only looked angry, in poor physical condition and totally removed from everything and everyone. It was only when he started dating again with Jennifer Lopez that shone again.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
