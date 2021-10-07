Ben Affleck and Matt Damon work together again in a thriller where they are unrecognizable

‘The last duel‘is the new production of Ridley Scott, and represents the reunion in the script of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the star duo who made it big in Hollywood writing ‘The Indomitable Will Hunting’. The actors have developed this story together with Nicole Holofcener, with whom they already worked on Will Hunting.

The tape, which opens next October 29th, stars themselves and also features other faces known as Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

‘The Last Duel’ is a historical account based on real events inspired by the homonymous novel by Eric Jager, and the trailer It is already available and you can see it above.

The story is a tale of revenge and betrayal that is set in the oppression to which women were subjected in 14th century France.

Affleck and Damon star in this story in which they appear almost unrecognizable, having transformed into their characters as shown in the trailer and this official poster.

Synopsis of ‘The Last Duel’

Based on true events, the film focuses on the duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends who became rivals.









When Carrouges’s wife, Marguerite, was harassed by Le Gris, a charge he denies, she remains silent and accuses him, a brave and defiant act that puts her life in danger. The ensuing duel to the death determines the fate of the three.

Sure you are interested

Ben Affleck melts talking about Jennifer Lopez and “her effect” on the world: “I can only contemplate and admire”