Bayonetta 3, Chris Pratt and the Alpiste cafeteria, the crazy shake of the Nintendo Direct

The last chapter of Nintendo direct has left the existing monotony of previous occasions to lift the spirits of Switch players. We have finally seen Bayonetta, there will be news from Animal Crossing and Kirby returns with its magic intact. As if that were not enough, Hollywood actors have also sneaked into the presentation.

The Direct began by teaching Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a new installment of the Capcom saga. A good start without a doubt, although no one expected what was to come next.

As for video games, it has been one of the most loaded Direct of the last dates. Except for the presentation of the Metroids, which have also appeared here, Nintendo had given little else. At that time it was shown The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but it did not remain marked in our memory either. It was very green.

Today, September 24, the first surprise was to see again the most endearing pink ball of the Great N. Kirby and the forgotten land it will give freedom of movement to the friendly character in his new adventure. We will have to wait until spring 2022.

In addition, Nintendo has finally realized the abandonment of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game, which saved millions of players from lockdown, had stalled with no new content, but that’s about to change. In November the Alpiste cafeteria and we will have new areas to visit. We look forward to more information in the coming weeks.

Splatoon 3 It also had its place, along with the new Metroid that will arrive on October 8. There will be a new compilation of Castlevania, which came to the Game Boy Advance, and the new Yoko Taro (Drakengard, Nier): Voice of Cards. There was also time to see Chocobo GP, a Mario Kart in the world of Final Fantasy.

As a good video game event, the best was for last. Bayonetta came back to life after too long buried. His third installment is nearing the end of the Nintendo hybrid. Trailer and date. Well, estimated date: 2022.









Psychotropic nintenderos

If we stick to video games, the Nintendo Direct has been pretty good. If we do not resort to them, the seams begin to skip. It occurs in the announcement of two new virtual consoles. It is public that Nintendo has always had a hard time giving its players nice details. So it is no wonder that I have decided “inventing” payment expansions for services that we are already paying for. All very unlikely. Nintendo Online is coming soon to games from Nintendo 64 and Mega drive, as now are the NES and Super NES, and to be able to play them you will have to pay for a DLC from online.

The online service will continue the same as now, with all its benefits, but if we want to play N64 or 16-bit Sega, we will have to pay an extra. Again, a Lost opportunity by Nintendo to open your story —And Sega’s— to fans around the world at the price they were already paying.

As if all this were not enough, good old Miyamoto appeared on the screen for a while to talk about cinema. No video games. He delighted us with the Announcement of the release date of the new Super Mario Bros movie. Lively, fortunately.

Did he go out just for that? No. He also appeared to give a “kick” to Charles Martinet, Mario’s voice for the last few years. What do the leader of Guardians of the Galaxy, the man who tamed dinosaurs in Jurassic World, and the Italian plumber have in common? The answer is Chris pratt.

On a new Nintendo smoke, Pratt will play Mario in the movies. After years with the unmistakable voice of Martinet, the company has decided that Star Lord was a fabulous candidate for the animated film. Nintendo has offered Martinet the crumbs and will make a few small cameos as compensation.