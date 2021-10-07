Batman: which one of them has the best Batmobile?

Batman he has no powers, he is not a god or a mutant, but he is a millionaire, he has the Batmobile, a lot of ingenuity and gadgets that would make any of the other superheroes envy.

What happens is that, behind his identity as a vigilante and savior of Gotham City, Batman it is Bruce Wayne, and Bruce is a millionaire orphan who had access to his family’s fortune and empire since he was very young, but instead of spending it all on nonsense, he decided to put his money to good use and turn it into his personal fund to fight crime (es one of the richest superheroes, along with Tony Stark).

With the help of Alfred, Batman got one of the most imposing and intimidating costumes, plus together they built gadgets that make superpowers look obsolete, and gave his Bat Man the best car he could have imagined, which not only looked good, but was equipped with all kinds of toys, tricks and traps to aid him in his mission of justice.

The Batmobile It is part of Batman’s identity, but it is also one of the elements that have helped show the changes, advances and differences between each one, so it has changed its design and capabilities over the years. The one of the best Batman in history (Christian Bale), for example, looked like a futuristic war tank, while that of Adam West was more attached to the comics.









Each Batmobile It has been special in its own way, but who is the Dark Knight who has had the best?

Batman 1966

This is the Batmobile most iconic of all time, this because, in addition to having a very special design, it was a key element in the television series that helped popularize Batman even more, and start the obsession with comic book adaptations. The design was fun and cartoonish, with red lines and spike details that emulated the ears of bats, and today it is a popular icon of pop culture that is still taken as a reference.

Batman 1989 / Returns / The Animated Series

For your version of Batman, Tim Burton He went for the Gothic style and that was reflected in the design of the sets and elements of the film, his Batmobile was completely away from Adam West’s, although without losing the essence of what it was in the comics, making it He looked more menacing, but also stylized, which was perfect for the Bat Man of his world.