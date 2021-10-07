Australian government barely let Matt Damon in to shoot ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – movie news

Is your role in the film really important to the plot? The actor could only pass because the production generated many jobs.

No one said filming in a pandemic was easy. To the possible positives of the cast members, we must add the restrictions that each country implements to protect health security. Australia is being one of the most restrictive and its rules apply to any individual who wants to set foot on its territory, even if your name is Matt Damon and you are going to participate in one of the biggest productions of the next few years.









The actor had to travel to Australia to be part of the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder and, in an interview with GQ, Damon has revealed that he had problems at the border. It could only happen because the recording was generating a lot of work in the area.

There were government officials who called me and explained, unequivocally, that the only reason I was entering was because production created jobs. Now, can production live without me? Yes. But you start pulling jokes out of something that’s funny and, in the end, it’s not.

It is not yet clear what his role will be in Love and thunder, but we all remember his cameo in Thor: Ragnarok, where he played an actor who was playing Loki in a play. Damon himself admits that it is not one of the key pieces of the film, but if one of the functions of Taika Waititi’s film is to make us laugh, why eliminate a cameo as entertaining as his?

Luckily, the actor was able to cross the border and contribute his bit to the new Marvel film. We won’t know what it’s about until its premiere, which is scheduled in the United States for May 6, 2022. Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment about the god of thunder from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has Natalie Portman on its team as Jane Foster, who this time appears as the new carrier of the Mjölnir. Added to the cast is Christian Bale, who will play the villain Gorr The God Butcher.

