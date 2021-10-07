“At the end some water they touch”

Thursday, October 7, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
Undoubtedly, one of the topics of this summer in Hollywood continues to bring the tail … and it is the controversy about daily hygiene, which began as a result of some statements by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, They claimed that they did not shower every day, but washed in parts. All through an appearance on the podcast of Dax Shephard, Armchair Expert. Also, they didn’t wash their children until they really noticed they were dirty.

Kristen bell and his own Dax supported them in their habits, and after them came that of Jake Gyllenhaal, although Dwayne johnson He was contrary, confessing that he showered daily. A debate that was joined by great personalities from the film industry, and which has been discussed again this Tuesday, and specifically has been Mila Kunis who has spoken about this issue in the program of Ellen Degeneres.

Mila Kunis tries to justify herself

When asked by Ellen about her statements, Mila Kunis has tried to justify herself. “It was on the Dax podcast and somehow the conversation turned between bathroom habits and we started talking about how we don’t shower our kids very often, and / or ourselves either. Like, I shower every day, but I don’t wash my hair every day. I don’t think that’s a necessity“, has started pointing.




“I pretend to bathe my children every day. I get up every day and say: ‘Today I am going to shower them.’ And then it is time to go to bed and I have forgotten to give them dinner and in the end … Total, that a year later, Dax is doing a press junket for something completely different and the journalist decides to ask him, like: ‘You know something has been circulating about Ashton and Mila don’t take a shower, what do you think? He like: ‘I’m the one who started this conversation,’ “he confessed.

So this whole story has taken a complete turn, but apparently The Rock takes a shower, so congratulations The Rock, you take a shower“She added jokingly. After Ellen DeGeneres enumerated the personalities who do not shower, Mila wanted to clarify:”Let’s see, I take a shower, Ellen“, to which the presenter has said:” It is rather the children who do not shower. “

The children, in the end, some water they touch, almost every day. Sometimes it’s in the pool, sometimes with the sprinklers. It depends … there is COVID-19. It was like, who takes a shower? If we don’t leave the house. Who cares? “Mila Kunis replied, trying to save the situation.


Sonia Gupta
