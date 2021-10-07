Ariana Grande wins RESTRICTION order against man who tried to enter her house with a KNIFE

A few weeks ago the fandom called Ariantors was concerned about the safety of Ariana Grande after it became known that a subject tried to enter the home of the singer with a knife. This October 6, 2021 it was reported that the actress also obtained a restraining order against man.

The “7 rings” interpreter is succeeding as a ‘coach’ on ‘The Voice’, and has just entered the world of beauty with her rembeauty line of cosmetics and perfumes. However, his achievements could not be enjoyed properly because a stranger stalked his house with a hunting knife. Finally, it seems that this nightmare has come to an end.

Related news

Ariana Grande wins restraining order against subject who stalked her with a knife

The singer obtained a five-year restraining order against a subject named Aharon Brown, who was walking outside the house of coach ‘The Voice’ with a large hunting knife and who also threatened to kill her.

The man was arrested near Ariana Grande’s residence on September, 10th on suspicion of making criminal threats and is currently in police custody with a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

Related news

Last Tuesday, October 5, a security guard from Ariana Grande testified about her terrifying experiences with Brown, prompting Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Reginald L. Neal to award the singer the protection order long-term expiring October 5, 2026, confirmed the court records released by Rolling Stone.

This was Aharon Brown’s attempt to enter Ariana Grande’s house with a knife

In a heartbreaking statement written to the court last month, the “Thank U, Next” singer recounted that Brown displayed obsessive behavior that “terrified” her. The singer noted that it was last February that the man first appeared outside his private residence, and then increased his visits in August and September to the point where he approached her home “almost every day and sometimes several times a day”.









According to the singer’s statement, the alleged stalking came to a head shortly after 10 p.m. on September 9, when Brown waved “a great hunting knifeOutside her residence, while she was inside. Then the man became “combative” when his security asked him to leave.

Brown reportedly returned a few hours later, at 1:27 am on September 10, and displayed the knife again while launching a sinister threat to his security guard: “I will kill you and her.” According to the LAPD (Los Angeles Police) arrest record, it is indicated that a knife from the front pocket of the Brown during the inspection.

The painful words of Ariana Grande against Aharon Brown, subject who tried to enter her house

“The fact that the Mr brown having been coming to my house regularly for more than six months terrifies me, ”Grande said in her affidavit when she applied for the warrant. “Based on your threats, I fear for my safety and for the safety of my family. I fear that, in the absence of a restriction order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family. ”

According to the document released by ‘Rolling Stone’, the petition of Ariana Grande was presented on September 14 where it also asked protection for her husband, Dalton Gomez. Finally, the singer and her family will be safe. Don’t forget to follow Sónica.mx for more news!