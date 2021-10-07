Ariana Grande, Lily Collins and more – World Water Day – EzAnime.net

Despite the ongoing pandemic, many prominent celebrities went ahead with their weddings this year, holding intimate gatherings with friends and family around the world.

Celebrities like Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani, Issa Rae, Lily Collins, and Lena Dunham were among the many celebrities who had weddings in 2021, bringing together other celebrities, family, and friends to celebrate their marriages.

Much of the attention at each wedding fell on the celebrity wedding dresses, usually custom-made by a design house or fashion designer. Vera Wang, long known as the designer of wedding dresses for celebrities and other fashionable brides, was tasked with creating many of this year’s wedding dresses for celebrities, including Ariana Grande and Gwen Stefani.

It has become the norm in recent years that the wedding dresses of celebrities and other prominent figures have come to influence the styles presented during New York Bridal Week, which begins today for the fall 2022 season. In particular, The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, have influenced bridal trends after their respective weddings in 2011 and 2018, with Middleton sparking a surge in long-sleeved lace dresses similar to her wedding dress. Alexander McQueen. and Markle inspiring more off the shoulder dresses like her Givenchy gown.

As New York Bridal Week kicks off, WWD is taking a closer look at some of the 2021 celebrity wedding dresses that could inspire upcoming bridal trends. Read on for more information.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande at her wedding. Instagram / Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande had one of the first celebrity weddings of 2021, and she married real estate developer Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony with 20 guests at her home in Montecito, California, on May 15.

Grande glanced at Vera Wang for her wedding dress. The designer created a custom lily-white silk charmeuse strapless gown with an empire waist and sculpted neckline for the Grammy-winning singer.

Wang wrote about the design of the wedding dress on her Instagram, posting a photo of Grande with the caption: “@ArianaGrande, to a truly magical muse, what an incredible journey this has been for all of us at Vera Wang. A joy and an honor! I wish you and Dalton a life of happiness.

Grande paired Vera Wang’s wedding dress with a handmade, shoulder-length veil accented with a satin bow that sat atop her signature high ponytail.

Carrie Symonds

In a seemingly unprecedented move, Carrie Symonds, the now wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, rented a gown for her wedding on May 29 at London’s Westminster Cathedral.

Symonds turned to fashion platform My Wardrobe HQ to rent a dress from Greek designer Christos Costarellos for her wedding. The tulle and silk dress is inspired by “the spirit of ancient philosophy,” according to the brand’s website. The dress costs 2,870 pounds to buy and 45 pounds a day to rent. Symonds paired the dress with a flower crown instead of a veil.

While Symonds’s decision to rent a wedding dress rather than buy one is unique, it wasn’t surprising given her professional career. Symonds is the head of communications for the animal rights charity, The Aspinall Foundation, and previously worked with ocean conservation NGO Oceana, where she focused on plastic pollution.

Paola Fendi

Paola Fendi and Aram Ahmed at their wedding. Instagram / Raquel Benito

Paola Fendi, great-granddaughter of the founders of the fashion house Adele and Edoardo Fendi and vice president of contemporary and postwar art at Christie’s, married her fiancé Aram Ahmed on June 18 in Ibiza.

Fendi worked with her aunt, Silvia Venturini Fendi and Fendi new women’s designer Kim Jones for her wedding dress, in a green floral-embroidered gown from the Fendi Spring 2021 Haute Couture Collection for the first night of Fendi. wedding festivities.

She also wanted to honor her grandmother Paola’s time as a designer for her wedding, looking in particular at her grandmother’s design partnership with Pierpaolo Piccioli. Piccioli was tasked with creating a custom dress for Fendi, which was inspired by the Italian Renaissance. The dress was designed with a vintage multi-lace pattern and a rectangular Renaissance neckline, according to Vogue.

gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Carson Daly. Instagram / Gwen Stefani

Another celebrity who chose Vera Wang for her wedding was Gwen Stefani, who married her partner and fellow musician Blake Shelton over the 4th of July weekend.

Stefani wore two Vera Wang wedding dresses for the occasion, first a statuesque strapless silk georgette gown with a wide embroidered veil. She later donned a custom lily-white silk crepe minidress and a handmade tulle minidress, which she wore with stiletto cowboy boots.

In a statement to WWD, Wang said: “Gwen Stefani is an iconic artist who also embraces fashion. Creating her wedding dresses was a joy, given her love for family, her passion for style, and her incredible romance with Blake. We were all so excited to be a part of that energy. After a year of fear, confusion and sadness, it has been very comforting to experience true happiness, something that we, as a company, are privileged to witness ”.

Issa rae









Issa Rae at her wedding. Instagram / Lauren Fair

Issa Rae was the next celebrity to come to Vera Wang for her wedding. The “Insecure” creator and actress married banking professional Louis Diame in southern France on July 25.

Rae wore a Vera Wang custom light ivory sweetheart ballroom-style wedding dress designed with hand-placed Chantilly lace and hand-stitched crystal beads. She paired the dress with a matching ivory veil, down to the chapel.

The actress then changed into another custom Vera Wang dress for the reception. Her second dress was a lily-white Italian silk crepe A-line dress with a deep V-neckline, a tulle skirt and a front slit.

Lily Collins

Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins at their wedding. Instagram / Lily Collins

“Emily in Paris” actress Lily Collins married director Charlie McDowell in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress, one of the few wedding dresses the brand has designed. The wedding took place on September 4 at Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado.

Collins wore a custom Calais-Caudry lace Ralph Lauren wedding dress for the occasion. The dress was designed with full lace and a turtleneck paired with a hood and cape, which took nearly 200 hours to make, according to the brand.

The dress was created on a Leavers lace loom, which produces yards of delicate cotton lace. Collins’ cape was also adorned with micro-flowers with Swarovski beads and silk organza petals that followed the pattern of Calais-Caudry lace.

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes and Juan David Borrero at their wedding. Instagram / Daniel Maldonado

Model Jasmine Tookes and Snapchat’s director of international markets Juan David Borrero tied the knot over Labor Day weekend in Quito, Ecuador, and the model wore a custom Zuhair Murad wedding dress.

“I wanted him to make my dress from the moment I walked into his first couture show,” Tookes told Vogue of her wedding dress. “I sent her my inspiration, and she made me the most beautiful and timeless dress I have ever seen.”

Tookes’ wedding dress featured long lace sleeves, an oversized skirt, and a 15-foot-long train that was later detached from the gown for the reception. She teamed the look with a matching lace veil, diamond earrings from Ritani, and custom white satin heels from Sarah Flint.

Princess Victoria Romanova Romanoff

Wedding ceremony of Grand Duke George Mikhailovich of Russia and his fiancee, Italian citizen Victoria Romanova Bettarini, at Saint Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Russia. AP

The first Russian imperial wedding in more than a century took place on September 24 between the newly crowned Princess Victoria Romanova Romanoff and Grand Duke George Mikhailovich at Saint Isaac’s Cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Unlike other royal brides, the princess bought her own wedding dress rather than opting for a custom creation. She chose a Reem Acra silk duchess mikado dress draped with buttons down the sleeves and an embroidered cathedral train. The dress is called “Captivating” and it was bought in a store in Russia.

“This dress is a classic that is made to give a nod to the purity of the symbolism of marriage.” Said a spokesperson for the designer. “It is manufactured and assembled in New York City with European fabrics, a combination of two worlds.”

The princess then changed into another Reem Acra dress for the wedding reception, this time an embroidered dress called “Mesmerized” with beads and crystals. The spokesperson declined to comment on the prices of the dresses, as the company is not sure which store they were purchased from.

Lena Dunham

“Girls” creator and actress Lena Dunham married musician Luis Felber at the Union Club in London on September 25. Dunham wore three custom Christopher Kane wedding dresses for the occasion.

She kicked off the wedding in a 1960s-inspired satin and lace minidress that nodded to figures like June Carter Cash and Priscilla Presely, Dunham told Vogue. Later she donned a long satin dress with a high neckline, open sleeves and jeweled details paired with a similar jeweled headdress. Dunham’s last dress was a white column dress that featured a large hand-painted painting by Kane.

