Are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans Dating ?; rumors of romance awaken, El Siglo de Torreón

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans have set off the alarms of hundreds of Internet users after circulating the rumor that the famous artists could be dating.

The 29-year-old singer and the 40-year-old actor became a trend on Twitter after Evans began following Selena on Instagram, which did not go unnoticed by their fans, as Gomez had previously confessed to being in love with the singer. “Captain America”.

“I like Chris Evans. Isn’t it cute? ”Selena revealed during an appearance on“ Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen ”adding,“ It’s so cute. ”She then wondered aloud if Evans would love or hate the fact that she spoke openly about being in love with him, to which Cohen replied, “I think he will love you!”

After the American actor followed the interpreter of “Dance with me” on the social network, fans showed their enthusiasm for the interaction, however, apparently the relationship of the actors could not only be limited in social networks, as apparently they would have been captured together in a restaurant, which has driven his followers crazy to believe that there could be a romance between celebrities.

And it is that some photographs circulate on Twitter in which Selena and Chris appear leaving the same recording studio in Los Angeles, California, on October 1. That same day, they were also photographed in the same restaurant.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans and Selena Gomez was spotted leaving the same restaurant, the two superstars started following eachother recently on IG too rumors been saying that they’re dating! pic.twitter.com/HRqxIsnasf – RIRI (anti cupcakes) (@itaintriri) October 1, 2021

However, some reports suggest that Selena and Evans may be working together on a new project.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans and Selena Gomez leaving the same studio in LA (Oct.1st). Rumors are that the two superstars are working together in an upcoming film after they started following eachother on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/9d0Qx22ZKS – stop (@selenasadios) October 1, 2021

Speculation of a possible romance between the stars has excited internet users, who have shown their hope that this will happen.

