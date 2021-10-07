Anne Hathaway taught us the keys to wearing the pixie cut

Anne Hathaway has stolen the hearts of thousands of fans due to the incredible roles he has played in renowned films, but his talent is not the only thing that manages to captivate audiences.

The famous actress tIt has also become a reference for fashion and style, so he has made it clear on each of the red carpets he has attended, as he steals the glances of everyone present.

A style that was marked in the memory of all the fans was the pixie cut that the interpreter of “Pasante de moda” carried during a period of her life.

The artist not only looked spectacular with this type of style, but also showed that, although it is a short hair style, it is a look that can be very versatile if we put some creativity in each hairstyle we decide to wear.

With a pompadour or a fringe, slicked back, or with an intentional mess, there are plenty of ways to wear the pixie cut and she made it clear. the actress with all the versions she wore.

Remember that this type of cut consists of wearing very short hair, especially at the back of the head. In some cases there are shaved details, while fringes are also often used.

Anne Hathaway demonstrated the versatility of the pixie cut

Although many believe that the pixie style could be limiting, the truth is that it can be more versatile than you think.

These are all the styles that Anne wore with super short hair.

With shredded front fringe

In this style, the actress wore a beautiful look with the heaviest weight on the front, which gave her a cute frame to intensify her look and add drama to her overall look.









Short fringe to one side

For those girls who prefer a fresher style, the famous one showed that the pixie cut can be ideal if it is mixed with a short fringe that goes to the side to show off a clear face.

The abundant fringe that Anne Hathaway wore

The heavier fringes are also valid in the pixie cut.

These give that touch of elegance that the actress knew how to take advantage of in all the red carpets she attended with this haircut.

Sleek pixie pompadour

If you thought that the only option was to have a fringe, you were wrong, because the pompadours with short hair give a much more sophisticated touch, as well as a feeling of elongation that can greatly benefit any look.

Anne Hathaway dazzled with tousled pixie

Not everything is about elegance and formality, the famous also made it clear that the pixie cut works for those girls who prefer to wear a much more relaxed look, but without losing that femininity and style that identifies us.

