Anne Hathaway, her husband and Shakespeare: the crazy theory that unites them in a love from past lives | TV and Show

Anne Hathaway has starred in everything from Hollywood blockbuster movies like “The Dark Knight Rises” to the sweetest comedies you can watch like “The Princess Diaries.”

We met her as the innocent young Andy, who came to work in New York with Miranda Presley (Merly Streep), the relentless and great Runway editor, but we also saw her in a raw song for Fantine, the character from Les Miserables who gave him the Bafta, SAG Awards, Golden Globe and the prized Oscar.

However, although we know many of her characters, the story she stars in real life is worthy of a movie, thanks to a crazy theory that circulated on the internet for a few years and that links her to one of the most important playwrights in the world, William Shakespeare.

A theory … from another world

It was a single question that sparked the craziest theory Anne Hathaway has ever been involved in. According to Vogue, the question was Doesn’t the face of Adam Shulman, husband of one of the most important actresses in Hollywood, have an incredible similarity to that of Shakespeare?

From that moment began the crazy theory that linked Anne Hathaway’s husband with the English writer. Images of Shulman with Shakespeare began to abound on the internet in which the physical resemblance is truly amazing, sharing certain features such as the triangular face and the sharp nose.

Although that is not the only thing that the creators of this theory considered, but also the fact that Anne Hathaway is also the name of the woman who married Shakespeare, the same as the actress.

This was added to the promise that Shakespeare would have made to Hathaway, for whom he dedicated the following words ‘Life is too short to love you in one life, I promise to look for you in the other’, a love that would last for centuries.

All these elements were combined in this strange theory that posits that the actress’s husband is actually the English writer who was reincarnated to look for his beloved in other lives, which coincidentally in this one turned out to be an Oscar-winning actress and famous in every corner of the earth.

Although the theory was about to not be real, this because the actress commented in a video for Wired that she was about to be called Katherine Hathaway, something that she is grateful that it did not happen, because it was not a name with which she would have felt comfortable. .

Of course, the name Anne is not something the actress likes so much, since she mentioned that everyone actually calls her “Annie.”

As he told in an interview with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show, when he was 14 years old he did a commercial and got his “SAG” card (from the Association of Actors of America). So, they asked her what name she wanted to appear on the card and she answered “Anne Hathaway” which is her real name, even though everyone called her “Annie”.

Hathaway commented that she never thought it would haunt her her whole life, considering that the only person Anne tells her is her mother stating “she only does it when she’s mad at me, very mad, so every time I’m in public and they call me Anne, it scares me ”, although she did not refer to the theory she shares with her husband and the writer of Romeo and Juliet.









It’s not his only movie story

The story that she stars with her husband and the acclaimed English writer is not the only story that Hathaway could take to the cinema, since before she met her husband, Anne lived a relationship whose end surprised everyone.

The actress met the real estate developer in 2004 Raffaello Follieri, with whom he maintained a relationship for 4 years. According to the press of the time, the actress fell madly in love with the Italian who arrived in New York showing off his connections with the Vatican, as well as his ostentatious lifestyle.

However, it all ended in June 2008 when Follieri was arrested for fraud, pleading guilty to “having fraudulently obtained 2.4 million dollars by making several investors believe that he had connections with the Vatican that would allow him to acquire properties of the Catholic Church in The US at bargain prices ”highlighted El Mundo.

The news surprised the world and also the actress who had recently ended her relationship with the Italian, in an interview with W magazine she pointed out that this situation made her feel that the world was collapsing before her feet.

However, a few weeks later the actress officiated as host on the fourth episode of Saturday Night Live season 34, where she mocked the situation by stating: ““ I broke up with my boyfriend and two weeks later they sent him to prison for fraud. I mean, we’ve all been there, haven’t we, ladies? ” highlighted People.

Follieri, who was sentenced to four years and six months in prison and ordered three years of supervision after his release, recently spoke about his relationship with the actress, mentioning that after his arrest, he never heard from the actress again, indicating that the night before I’d called him from Los Angeles, where Hathaway was working.

The Italian stated: “We were talking on the phone for 10 minutes about when I could come home. If I remember correctly, Annie’s last words were ‘I love you forever’ and we ended the call. That was at 2 am on June 24, 2008… at 6 am I was arrested. I never spoke to her again “.

After the painful episode, the actress was reluctant to maintain a relationship until she met her now husband. As she told Harper Bazar UK, when Anne met Adam Shulman she recognized that she had trust issues. “I was very honest with him. From the moment I met him I knew he was the love of my life. I also knew that I couldn’t have met him at a worse time“, He assured.

The actress added to her statement: “I told him ‘I believe, because I need to believe, that what just happened to me was the exception and not the rule, and that people are good and you are a good person, because I’m sorry. So I’m not in a good place right now, but I’m going with this. ‘ And it has never hurt me. And he was right. It was terrifying. But as the days passed, he kept getting better and better. I discovered that the love I found in him made me trust everyone more ”.

Anne also commented that she realized that she had been lost for years, when things had gotten ugly and complicated, so she had to forgive herself.

Hathaway has been married for 9 years to Adam Shulman, with whom she has a family of two young children, Jonathan Rosebanks, 5 years old; and Jack, the youngest who turns 2 in December, with whom he says he enjoyed quarantine.