Friday, October 8, 2021
HomeCelebrityAnna Kendrick to star in Lionsgate's female thriller "Alice, Darling"
Celebrity

Anna Kendrick to star in Lionsgate’s female thriller “Alice, Darling”

By Sonia Gupta
0
45




Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick returns to collaborate with Lionsgate on the psychological thriller “Alice, Darling,” which is already in production in Canada.

Anna Kendrick has already starred for Lionsgate in Paul Feig’s black comedy “A Little Favor,” which grossed nearly $ 100 million worldwide.

Anna Cooke Kendrick is an American actress and singer, who rose to fame after her performance as Natalie Keener on Up in the air (2009), for which he received a nomination for Oscar award, to the BAFTA and to Golden Globe What Best Supporting Actress.Among his most recognized works are his participation in Rocket science (2007), Twilight (2008), Scott Pilgrim vs. the world (2010), 50/50 (2011), Giving the note (2012), Hitting the mark: even higher (2015) and The accountant (2016).




The film marks the debut in the direction of Mary nighy and follow Alice (Anna kendrick), who behaves strangely, keeping secrets about her boyfriend (Charlie carrick) to her two best friends (Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn). When the three friends go on a girls’ trip out of town, all the secrets are revealed when another girl goes missing and Alice’s boyfriend suddenly arrives without warning. Alanna Francis has written the script, which is produced by Katie Bird Nolan, Lindsay tapscott, Christina Piovesan and Noah segal, and the executive production of Anna kendrick and Sam Tipper-Hale.

Alice, Darling is a production of Babe Nation Films, Elevation Pictures and Castelletto Films. The film is being made with the support of Ontario Creates and Urban post. Lionsgate will handle the film’s worldwide distribution, except Canada, which will be handled by Elevation.

Now you can receive all the news from Mundoplus.tv instantly and on your mobile. Join our channel at Telegram


Previous articleMark Wahlberg pulls out muscles and abs pack
Next articleThe look of Lady Gaga and her dog to go for a walk paralyzes Los Angeles
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv