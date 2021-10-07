Anna Kendrick to star in Lionsgate’s female thriller “Alice, Darling”

Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick returns to collaborate with Lionsgate on the psychological thriller “Alice, Darling,” which is already in production in Canada.

Anna Kendrick has already starred for Lionsgate in Paul Feig’s black comedy “A Little Favor,” which grossed nearly $ 100 million worldwide.

Anna Cooke Kendrick is an American actress and singer, who rose to fame after her performance as Natalie Keener on Up in the air (2009), for which he received a nomination for Oscar award, to the BAFTA and to Golden Globe What Best Supporting Actress.Among his most recognized works are his participation in Rocket science (2007), Twilight (2008), Scott Pilgrim vs. the world (2010), 50/50 (2011), Giving the note (2012), Hitting the mark: even higher (2015) and The accountant (2016).









The film marks the debut in the direction of Mary nighy and follow Alice (Anna kendrick), who behaves strangely, keeping secrets about her boyfriend (Charlie carrick) to her two best friends (Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn). When the three friends go on a girls’ trip out of town, all the secrets are revealed when another girl goes missing and Alice’s boyfriend suddenly arrives without warning. Alanna Francis has written the script, which is produced by Katie Bird Nolan, Lindsay tapscott, Christina Piovesan and Noah segal, and the executive production of Anna kendrick and Sam Tipper-Hale.

Alice, Darling is a production of Babe Nation Films, Elevation Pictures and Castelletto Films. The film is being made with the support of Ontario Creates and Urban post. Lionsgate will handle the film’s worldwide distribution, except Canada, which will be handled by Elevation.

