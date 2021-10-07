Angelina Jolie sold the shares of the winery she owned with Brad Pitt at Château Miraval (Photo: AP)

Angelina Jolie sold its 50% stake in Château Miraval, set in Correns, France, amid her bitter court battle with her ex-husband and co-owner Brad Pitt.

Château Miraval, the spectacular estate located in the south of France, has a very special meaning for the now ex-couple, since It was the place where they were married in April 2014 in a secret ceremony in which only their six children were present.

Just a couple of months ago, Jolie accused her ex-husband of blocking the sale of that property whose value is estimated to be 164 million dollars. To avoid any misunderstandings, Angelina and Brad agreed to ask each other’s permission if at some point one of them wanted to sell their share. Besides that, they were obliged to offer them to each other as a first option, before looking for buyers.

Despite these conditions already stipulated, the Oscar winner tried to sell her share of the property to a third party, without the consent of her ex-husband as agreed, which generated this new dispute between them.

Faced with this situation, the actor took legal action by filing a lawsuit in which he accuses the mother of his children of making a plan with dyes Vengeful”To sell their shares, without giving them the opportunity to buy them, as provided for in an agreement.

Now it became known that the 46-year-old “Maleficent” star finally managed to sell her stake to the group Tenute del Mondo, reported Wall Street Journal.

The wedding of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at Château Miraval

The sale is a victory for the actress following the lawsuit filed with her, which claimed that he was trying to deprive Pitt of the opportunity to buy his half.

Meanwhile, Tenute del Mondo reported that "The remaining 50% will remain in the hands of Brad Pitt, and the wines will continue to be made in collaboration with the Perrin family, one of the leading wine producers on the Rhone".









According to court documents, Miraval is owned by Chemicum, a company in which Pitt originally had a 60% interest through his company Mondo Bongo, while Jolie had 40% through her company Nouvel.

But three years before they split in 2016, Pitt transferred 10% ownership of Mondo Bongo to Nouvel de Jolie, making them equal shareholders. Pitt and Jolie agreed ask permission each other if they ever wanted to sell their shares.

Angelina Jolie sold her shares in the Château Miraval winery (Photo: The Grosby Group)

The lawsuit indicated that Jolie astutely attempted to sell her shares without consulting the father of her children. with whom he maintains a legal fight for the custody of minors. With Jolie’s sale of her shares, it is clear that They managed to solve the problem.

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, asking for custody of her children: Pax, now 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. The oldest, Maddox, 20, is legally considered an adult.

However, Pitt received the shared custody in June, though Jolie is still fighting the ruling.

The actress claimed that three of her sons wanted to testify against Pitt but were blocked by Judge John Ouderkirk. A month later, Jolie’s attorneys argued that Ouderkirk should be removed from the case, as Pitt’s attorneys did not disclose prior dealings he had with the “Fight Club” actor’s attorneys.

Ouderkirk, who refused to drop the case, has a long history with the family and was even the one who married the couple in France in 2014.

