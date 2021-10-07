Angelina Jolie explains why she accepted the role of superhero in The Eternals

Apart from the role of Lara Croft, Angelina Jolie has not played throughout her career superhero roles, nor had I ever signed for Marvel nor Dc. However, it will now be Thena, a member of the Eternals who will defend the earth with their powers in the latest adaptation of the Cinematic Universe of the House of Ideas. According to her own account, before she turned down another role to be a heroine but, then Why did I accept the role in Los eternos?









“I don’t tend to lean towards superhero or science fiction movies” the actress explained to the magazine Empire. Jolie preferred not to reveal which character she was previously offered, but did explain why she accepted the role of Thena: “Usually it’s not what I’m looking to do. However, I felt like something else was happening in this movie. It was very character driven”. Surely one of the characteristics that has caught the attention of the winner of the Oscar for Best Actress be the cultural diversity of these protectors of the earth. In the original comics, The Eternals all responded to an identical canonical beauty, most of them being white, blond, and with blue eyes. For this first film adaptation, both the production team led by Kevin Feige and Chloé Zhao they were right to give them a racially mixed appearance, with all the narrative sense, since they defend the earth as a whole by offering a real representation of the world’s inhabitants.

A partner of this supergroup that Jolie is in is Lauren Ridloff, which is deaf from birth. This one, recounted the problems she had had on set to receive the signals and instructions from the team when I had no eye contact with them. “In some scenes, I had to face a wall. As a deaf person, How do you give me a sign?”Commented Ridloff. Luckily, Angelina Jolie had a great idea suggesting that a laser pointer, easily erasable by special effects could be a good way to communicate with Ridloff. They finally did so and Jolie showed that apart from being an excellent actress, she is also a kind of heroine in real life. The Eternals will be released in the cinema next November 5.