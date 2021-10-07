Ana Lily Amirpour will open the fantastic film competition with ‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’

The audience of the Sitges festival has applauded with fervor and among several howls – in reference to the leitmotif of the inner beast of this 54th edition – the latest work by Ana Lily Amirpour. His Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon has been commissioned to open out of competition and amid great expectation this contest that makes history for being the first time it opens with a film directed by a woman.

But there is still more, because the film is carried out by women, and not exactly those who have it easy in life. Right from the start, she introduces us to the Mona Lisa of the title, played by the South Korean Jun Jong-seo, a young woman with telekinetic abilities who escapes from the high security area of ​​a psychiatric center after twelve years of confinement and mistreatment that have made her distrust of the world.

Kate Hudson in a picture from the movie

A nighttime escape in which she will run into a policeman, a drug dealer who falls in love with her and a striptease dancer and single mother of a 10-year-old son named Charlie – wonderful Kate Hudson – who welcomes her into her home taking advantage of his power to hypnotize people and get money out of them.

After A girl came home alone at night and The bad batch, the American director returns to that “fantastic genre that allows women to be free, because anything can happen in her films.” Accompanied by her pet, a small dog that even had its own label on the press conference table, ‘Bennie’, Amirpour emphasizes that her work could be seen as “an optimistic fantasy”, arguing that she tries to “see what there is of beauty in this chaos in which we are submerged ”.









I think all women are born feminists “

And when asked if the film could be classified as feminist, she does not hesitate to answer: “We have boobs and a vagina, it goes without saying anything else.” “I believe that all women are born feminists and equality will be achieved the day that male filmmakers are also asked what it means to make films as men.”

For her Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon it is “unclassifiable”. He began writing it while editing his previous film, Carnal Love (2016), a futuristic western with Keanu Reeves and Jason Momoa. His mind was absorbed with the image of an imprisoned girl and he felt the need to tell a story about the search for freedom, a freedom that comes under the influence of a huge full moon.

Mona Lisa and the blood moon

“I feel a deep connection with the moon, it is almost witchcraft for my hormones; and in this case I liked the idea of ​​the moon taking out the animal in us, but I didn’t want a fur-covered beast, a werewolf, but a girl who has been drowsy for a long time and who is awakened by the moon ”. Despite the fact that the story was shot before the pandemic broke out, the coincidence that “the protagonist is confined and suddenly gets up stands out.” That is why he believes that “there is no better time to offer the public this film.”

I feel a deep connection to the moon, it’s almost witchcraft to my hormones

Amirpour grew up watching superhero movies that saved the world and, somehow, she wanted her new work, presented at the last Venice Film Festival, to show “a superheroine who doesn’t try to save the world, she just wants to inhabit it”. leave her alone. “To what extent would it be more useful to have superheroes to help us be on this planet?” It is questioned. In her attempt to get ahead, Mona Lisa establishes a deep connection with Charlie, the son of Hudson’s character, ignored by a mother who thinks only of her. Like two soul mates pushed to find their own way.

The filmmaker has not gotten into clues about her next work, but she has not hidden that she “really wants to make a sequel, because ‘Mona Lisa’ is a beautiful story and it’s worth it” and the viewer is left with that phrase that the camel who picks up the protagonist, says when he says goodbye to her in his car: “See you in the sequel.”

I really want to do a sequel, because ‘Mona Lisa’ is a beautiful story and it’s worth it