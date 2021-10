14 of 26

'Ant-Man' (2015)



After being released from prison, thief and con artist Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) receives a call from the mysterious Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) for an unusual errand. The scientist supplies the young man with a special suit that gives him the ability to reduce his size to that of an insect while at the same time increasing his strength. With this new weapon in his possession and being able to communicate with insects, Lang must embrace his inner hero and try to save the world from a terrible threat.