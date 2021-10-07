Actor Leonardo DiCaprio buys a mansion in Malibu for 12 million euros

Perhaps emulating his bizarre leading character from the film The Wolf of Wall Street, the American actor Leonardo Dicaprio has acquired the ownership of an exclusive mansion in Malibu, located in the area known as Carbon Beach, west of the city of Los Angeles. It is estimated that the sale price has been around 13.8 million dollars, about 12 million euros. As exorbitant as the price may seem, it will not have hurt the famous actor so much, since he has previously disposed of his previous home, also in Los Angeles, for 5.75 million dollars, about 4.9 million euros. He only had to put as much and a little more. His taste for buying and selling homes, for real estate businesses, has long been known. There is much speculation as to what the objective of this business is, if he will finally keep it, give it away or put it back on the market.

It may be that he has looked for something more modern, since he leaves a mansion built in 1926 to go to another one built in 2005. Until now, the actor also lived Jesse tyler, one of the protagonists of the series Modern family. The house is located on the beachfront, with direct access to the beach from the very private Blue Whale Estates community, which guarantees your privacy. With two floors and a total area of ​​300 square meters, it has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, as well as several common rooms and rooms.









This is the new Californian mansion of the American actor.

Buying and selling real estate

For years the protagonist of Titanic or Gangs of new york, semi-retired from his profession as an actor since 2014, he is dedicated to the sale of real estate. The ownership of other properties is already known, at least three in the same area where he has acquired his new possession, he also made a private island in Belize, where he planned to build a luxury resort hotel, although this initiative has not yet been carried out finished. Before, he had already carried out excellent buying and selling businesses, but in this specific case it is not known if this is the final objective, since on the one hand he has gotten rid of what until now was his fixed address, although some say that his first housing has it in New York, and it is not known where it will finally be installed. It has also been commented that the real intention is to give it to his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, that she is the one who enjoys the spectacular views over the Pacific Ocean.

Posts to comment, there are those who have remembered the devastating fires that ravaged the Malibu area in 2018, in which thousands of people lost their homes, among them well-known characters such as the singer Miley Cyrus or Thomas Gottschalk, an actor and presenter German famous for driving the German version of The right price.