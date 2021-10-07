A few days! Kim Kardashian anticipates the look she will wear to host Saturday Night Live

USA. – Kim kardashian wore her outfit at dinner with the cast of Saturday night Live. The businesswoman will be the host of the program this Saturday, October 9, being his first time in the renowned humorous show. Next to her will be Halsey as a musical guest.

Kardashian chose a rather expensive garment to appear at the restaurant Lattanzia Cucina Italina: the shiny thread cap that he used costs around 23 thousand dollars. This was paired with a black one piece, very similar to the new style that Kim has been wearing. All these pieces belong to the new collection of the renowned brand Balenciaga.

Kim kardashian mentioned that she is very nervous about her presentation at SNL; is that for her it is a lot of pressure to perform live. These statements came after the criticism received by the actress Debra Messing, who said he did not understand the choice of producers. The businesswoman is not alone in New York preparing for the show, but she has the help of her ex-husband Kanye West.









This was reported by several American media, who saw the rapper on the streets of Manhattan. While the nerves of Kim kardashian seems to be on the surface, the socialite is willing to come out of the experience with flying colors. We know that the reality star has a great sense of responsibility and does not take lightly a great opportunity like the one she will have in a few days.

Saturday night Live It will air from this Saturday, October 9 on the NBC network with a new season. Several members of the cast have renewed their contracts to spend a new year on the most famous show on television. This beginning promises to bring great comic moments and leave the audience in awe.