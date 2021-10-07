8 short series of a single season to watch on Prime Video

In the present, you will not have to worry about more than one season of these great television series.

The weather in this era that we have to live, where if you do not make the most of the day it seems that you have to apologize, it is a very precious. That is why we wanted to bring you, with the permission of Amazon Prime Video, some of its best television series with a season available, this being, in addition, short. If you want to check what the chosen productions, in the same way that we have already recommended the best Prime Video miniseries, take a pen and paper, because you will have hours of entertainment.

As we know that colors are for tastes, we have believed it necessary to put a significant variety of genres to satisfy all the tastes of those who follow these recommendation lists to be able to enjoy quality series in the comfort of your home. By the way, suggestions are accepted in our social networks if you think that we have left some important work ,.

One-season series are in good health on Prime Video

Whether you enjoy dystopian adventures, as would be the case of Tales from the loop, as if you pretend to witness a spectacular interpretive duel in the wonderful Little fires everywhere, Amazon Prime Video has the suitable series for each type of viewer.

Too old to die young

One of the great series of the year 2019 presents us with a story of revenge, abuse of power and mysticism, through the gaze of an incredible protagonist such as Miles Teller and the address of the special, and of unpronounceable name, Nicolas Winding Refn. Under a hypnotic style, many of his scenes are slow exposures of harsh realities that we do not like to observe, this series will take us into a spiral of violence with the right rhythm to catch air, like someone who drowns without knowing how to swim.

Year: 2019

Seasons: 1

Episodes available: 10

Approximate duration: 80 minutes

Nine perfect strangers

Following in the wake of productions like Big Little Lies or The Undoing, where polioperated is also present Nicole Kidman, is Prime Video television series will take us to a remote retreat in which nine people will have to live together and be carried away by the teachings and advice of the mysterious MashaPlease don’t listen to it dubbed into Spanish if you don’t want to lose your temper from the first minute. With the excuse of heal their minds, the hostess will use all the techniques at her disposal so that the visitors end up recovering what they thought was lost.

Year: 2021

Seasons: 1

Episodes available: 8

Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Carnival row

If you are in love or in love with horror and terror, although here it is not as frequent as in other similar productions, you should take a look at this series, which drinks from popular folklore and that, to define it in some way, is a cross between detective adventures and racial drama, in this case between beings from different worlds, with two great protagonists, Orlando Bloom and Cara delevingne, as the center of action. This victorian fantasy, with mythological creatures in between, he will put a peculiar couple to the test, who will have to deal with a monster that you couldn’t have imagined.









Year: 2019

Seasons: 1

Episodes available: 8

Approximate duration: 55 minutes

THEM

One of the annual revolutions in the streaming landscape in 2021 is this TV series original from Amazon Prime Video, where we will have the opportunity to follow the life of a black family, during the decade of the 50’s, which will move to Northern California, specifically to a Los Angeles white neighborhood, and where they will have to deal, in addition to the racial problem, with a house that does not seem to want to welcome them. The harassment and mistreatment, both of the neighbors What supernatural, will make this family start a new stage in hell on Earth.

Year: 2021

Seasons: 1

Episodes available: 10

Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Little fires everywhere

That the women are taking over many great television productions, a clear example is the essential The Morning Show, it is a great news to achieve a desired equality in show business and, in addition, it strengthens our theory that those works with female protagonists have a greater dramatic load. In this case, we can be spectators of a huge duel on the small screen between Kerry Washington and Reese witherspoon, in a production that will take us to meet a seemingly perfect family and how the arrival of a mother and her daughter it will change their lives forever.

Year: 2020

Seasons: 1

Episodes available: 8

Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Hunters

Although it is not the roundest series that you will find on the platform, we are convinced that you will end up liking this one. mixing story always great Al Pacino along with a most eccentric argument. Is the year 1977 and we are in the city of New York. We will witness how one band, which is dedicated to hunt down nazis and that are better known as the Hunters, they have set their sights on senior officials, whose Nazi interior still survives and it seems that they want to transform society at the advent of Fourth Reich. The search of these dangerous individuals will be complicated and bloody, but it will allow us to enter an unexpected world.

Year: 2020

Seasons: 1

Episodes available: 10

Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Utopia

After the success of the English version of the series, which already has several years behind it, Amazon Prime Video decided to remove the same story, reinvented for enjoy the americans, and with a somewhat curious plot, both for its proposal and for the current theme it addresses. If you want to discover what is behind the mysterious comic Utopia, begins with the first chapter of the series. You will not be disappointed. Of course, if you have witnessed the english work, I’m sorry to tell you that the narrative rhythm and the staging are practically opposite.

Year: 2020

Seasons: 1

Episodes available: 8

Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Tales from the loop

Under the premise to address a Serie of TV created from the wonderful paintings by Simon Stalenhag, the work proposes us to delve into a alternate universe, almost identical to the one we inhabit, but which has a mysterious machine, hidden in a small town, able to decipher the hidden secrets of the universe. We will see, through the eyes of different protagonists, how the alteration of physics causes fascinating demonstrations at interior of the human being.

Year: 2020

Seasons: 1

Episodes available: 8

Approximate duration: 50 minutes

