5 Curiosities of Eugenio Derbez

Lime. – Conquering Hollywood is not an easy task and this is very clear to him, the successful Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez, therefore, at 60 years of age, he is presenting his new film “CODA: Signs of the Heart”, which will hit our billboard this 21st of October, so today we will see some curiosities that this brilliant interpreter is.

Eugenio is the son of one of the Most Famous Actresses in Mexico, nothing more than Silvia Derbez, one of the great actresses of that country who became a celebrity in the 1950s. He was named the number one influencer in social networks in Mexico in the last two years, thanks to his more than 45 million followers in all his social networks. On March 10, 2016, he was awarded his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She has 4 children, who are also very popular, they are Aislinn, Vadhir, José Eduardo and little Aitana. Who participated in his family reality show. Eugenio had to take piano and singing lessons for almost 4 months in order to better assimilate his role as a music teacher in “Coda: Signs of the Heart”. Having the same coach that Ryan Gosling had, for ‘La La Land’.

The film opens this October 21 at the cinema of your choice.









