5 costumes inspired by the Kardashian sisters for October 31

At Panorama we know that costume parties are just around the corner, that’s why we are inspired by the looks most original of the Kardashian sisters so that the recreate on these dates where it is worth trying all the clothes you can imagine.

If you want surprise with a very original costume In the next few dates, get inspired by the ideas of the ‘K sisters’ so that you steal all the glances.

The most original costumes of the Kardashian sisters

Ariel

Recently the youngest of the ‘K clan’ boasted a ariel costume, the protagonist of ‘The little Mermaid’, with a fitted skirt, top shaped like ‘shells‘, a set that he complemented with a Flounder’s bag and a red wig. An ideal look for a princess night with your friends.

Golden fairy

Kendall teaches us that the golden color is a very safe bet on these dates and especially if you mix it with a costume of Forest fairy. We love this proposal for highlight your curves and draw the attention of your crush, so dare to try it.

Cleopatra

If there is one empowered woman we love to remember at costume parties, it is Cleopatra and this Khlóe costume is an example of the do’s to try so try a metallic top, with a fitted skirt, in addition to hair accessories. You will be surprised how sensual you will look!









Elle woods

Do you remember the movie ‘Legally blonde’? Well Kimberly combined a total pink dress, with glasses of the same color, very girly accessories and a bag with a puppy that makes us love this costume.

Fantasy fairy

We suspect that fairies will be a must at these costume parties, therefore we consider that this look with a metallic dress and transparencies, iridescent wings and stilettos with glitters It is an outfit that you must try. You, would you try this fancy idea?