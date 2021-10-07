▷ #PHOTOS This is the Venezuelan artist who designed Vin Diesel’s wardrobe for the game Ark 2 # 30Sep

It could be unthinkable for some people, that in one of the video games with the highest expectations for today, a Venezuelan artist has participated in a direct and important way. However, for Ark 2, which will be released in 2022 on the latest generation consoles, and which will feature the protagonist of the character of Vin Diesel, the conceptual artist from Venezuela, Jesús Conde.

Although the game is still not released, the impact generated by the official trailer was remarkable. There, viewers learned that Vin Diesel will be part of the video game, and after a cinematic preview, the level of realism that it will have was evidenced Ark 2.

Now, the participation of Jesús Conde, the Venezuelan conceptual artist in the video game it is not a minor detail. In an interview with Nk Prophet in his podcast called «Tennis That Leave a Footprint«, Expressed that« it was incredible »to know that he would participate in this project, and he did it, precisely with the surprise of Ark 2: in the character of Vin Diesel.

«My involvement was specifically designing the costumes for the trailer, and it will eventually be for the game. (…) There are weeks and weeks with ‘feedback’ from him », explained Jesús Conde.









He commented that in the elaboration of the costumes, he used to make more than 15 models that would later be sent to Vin Diesel to know their opinions. «The most difficult thing, which in fact had to bring an external artist, was the tattoo«, Detailed Conde.