you don’t even remember her

Without a doubt, Will Smith is one of the most sought-after and loved actors in Hollywood. And it is that since he conquered everyone with his charisma in The Prince of rap, the jump to the big productions was inevitable.











© MGM | Red Table Talk | DC Entertainment

MGM | Red Table Talk | DC Entertainment





However, not everything has been “honey on flakes” in its history. Recently, the actor confessed the movie that haunts him: he regrets so much having starred in it, he doesn’t even like to mention it.

In a recent interview with CQ magazine, the interpreter of El Genio in the live action of Aladdin, he assured that, on the one hand, deciding between his favorite films was difficult.

Regarding the ones he has starred in, there is an inevitable tie between Men in Black and Looking for happiness:

For different reasons, those are the two near-perfect movies (…) they both helped to establish me (in Hollywood) and to explore my characters from different perspectives.

Of course, when he revealed the worst movie of his career, no one expected him to mention a “palomera” film from the 90s:

“The worst? I don’t know, but The Wild Wild West is a thorn in my side. Seeing myself chapering is something I don’t like. “

Replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









In the 1999 film directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, Will Smith plays a special agent tasked with saving America (name, super creative plot), so he must face a scientist in the “futuristic” Old West.









That film was a disaster among critics, in fact, it only achieved 17% approval in Rotten tomatoes… ouch. Not even presences of the stature of Kevin Kline, Salma Hayek and Kenneth Branagh saved her. What’s more, what ended up “killing” the film was Will Smith’s musical single, remember?

Replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









Smith is currently promoting his new movie. King richard, where he plays Richard Williams (father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.)

If you are one of the people who like to get hooked on a series, Rookie blue it will catch you from the first moment. You can see it for free on VIX cinema and tv, just click on the image.











© CanWest Global Television Network

CanWest Global Television Network





See also: