Yanet García shares her lingerie collection with her fans

Yanet Garcia she is away from television, she closed her cycle as the exuberant “Weather girl” at program “Today” and currently she works not only as a Certified Health Coach, but also as a model in OnlyFans. Due to the hot content that she publishes on her social networks, she tends to divide opinions: some praise her and others criticize her.

In one of his posts on his Instagram feed, he invited his fans to subscribe to his account OnlyFans, sharing a video to show them a little of what they will be able to find. Yanet García showed her collection of sexy lingerie and showed off her physical attributes in all their splendor.

And to further incite her followers, in the images she removes the upper part of her lingerie. “How when they do not know how to work or study and do not have gray matter”, “OnlyFans, that you have fallen low”, expressed some Instagram users, criticizing the former television host of 30 years of age and originally from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.

Likewise, another of her followers criticized her for showing the same content on Instagram and OnlyFans, since the latter platform is characterized by its explicit material. “It does not show anything that it has not shown on its Instagram, it has the same content, there is nothing good or new.”









Meanwhile, several of his followers fell at his feet: “beautiful doll”, “you are a queen”, “as always and every day, beautiful”, “a goddess”, “these are some of your best images until now, you keep getting better and better, you are so beautiful “and many more comments.

A few months ago in an interview for the magazine TVyNovelas, Yanet GarcíA commented: “I want to direct my Instagram account to health and wellness issues, all the sexy content I’m passing on to OnlyFans”.

He stated that this decision was made for his career “for what is to come and for what follows, in addition, it allows me to create more exclusive and better quality content.” With OnlyFans she feels closer to her fans, since having more contact creates community by being able to send them messages, videos, audios and perform lives: “you create content, upload it and monetize it.”

Read more: What became of Soledad the actress who acted alongside Vicente Fernández in the movie Ley del Monte?