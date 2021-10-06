Wonka recordings began, with Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet will not only star in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, but will also star in Wonka, who will act as a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory spin-off. And the recordings have already started.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was based on the stories of Roald Dahl was directed by Mel Stuart and had a medium reception by the public and critics at the time, but little by little it was gaining relevance and the perspective changed until it became a cult piece, which had a remake in 2005 called Charlie and the Chocolate Factorym, directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, which was not well received.









Now we know that Wonka’s recordings started. It was also announced that they are joining the cast Olivia Colman, whom we have seen in The Favorite and The Father; Rowan Atkinson, famous for his role as Mr. Bean; as well as Sally Hawkins, who starred in The Shape of Water. They will share the screen with Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter, among others who have already been confirmed.

Wonka will star Timothée Chalamet and will be directed by Paul King and is scheduled to premiere on March 17, 2023 if there is no delay in the Warner Bros. schedule.