Will Smith’s awesome motorhome: two stories, a movie theater and bigger than your house

October 06, 2021 “The Heat” is the name given to the motorhome in which Will Smith has lived in part of the film shoots in which he has participated.

If we recently told you that Tom Hanks had sold his Airstream, the caravan in which he lived for much of 20 years of filming, now it’s time to talk about a “motorhome” that leaves Hanks’s “little thing”.

It is “The Heat”, which is the nickname it receives Will Smith’s movie trailer, and the most curious thing about the subject is that you can rent it for the not inconsiderable amount of $ 9,000 per week (about 7,600 euros with the current exchange rate), yes when the star of films such as “Men in Black”, “Bad Boys” or “In pursuit of happiness” is not using it.









It has a value of 2.1 million euros

“The Heat” is a monstrous 22-wheeler, double-decker motorhome that could ridicule some Hollywood mansions. Although it is no longer the most modern motorhome (the actor acquired it almost 20 years ago), it has not lost an iota of elegance and glamor … or value. With a price of 2.5 million dollars (2.1 million euros) is among the most expensive in the world.

As we have said, it is a two-story motorhome and there are eight pistons that are in charge of pushing the ceiling out, raising it 107 cm, to create the upper level, where we can find a projection room for 30 people with automatic blinds and a 100-inch drop-down screen,

Downstairs there is a full kitchen with a dining room and a secondary lounge that doubles as a cloakroom when Smith is on set. The first room includes a professional makeup station and a small office. The bathroom, which costs $ 25,000, occupies the entire width of the caravan and includes a sauna shower and a separate toilet, with a glass door that turns opaque at the touch of a button.

As it is not a normal motorhome, all doors are automatic and are known as “Star Trek” because they emit a sound when opening and closing.

In total, “The Heat” measures 16.7 meters in length and offers almost 112 square meters of living space, and all kinds of luxuries and comforts, among which stand out granite countertops of 200,000 dollars (170,000 euros), 125,000 dollars (106,000 euros) in technology and appliances (a total of 14 televisions) and 30,000 dollars (25,000 euros) in leather Authentic on the sofas and even on the ceilings.