Will Smith reveals the real reason he didn’t return in ‘The Suicide Squad’ as Deadshot

After ‘Suicide Squad’ had polarized opinions, knowing that James Gunn was going to be in charge of a new movie in his universe it was great news for fans.

However, although in ‘The Suicide Squad‘we could see again many of its leading stars, it was not the case of Will Smith, Well the actor did not resume his role Deadshot, something that was much commented.

Will Smith’s character was going to be, once again, part of the craziest group of villains we’ve ever met in the movies, but ultimately the actor couldn’t appear in the movie. This was a heavy blow to the squad’s followers as Will he was one of the most beloved characters of the first installment.

For a time there was a lot of speculation about his absence in ‘The Suicide Squad’ and to dispel all doubts now it has been Will himself who has answered the question. During an appearance on the YouTube channel of GQ he was answering questions from his followers on Twitter.

“Why isn’t Will Smith’s Deadshot in ‘The Suicide Squad’? Um, I don’t know the same because I didn’t want to reprise the role?” They commented wryly.

And Will responds: “Yeah, I was working and they were ready to shoot. It was a scheduling problem“, he clarifies.

Also, Will goes on and Let the door open to reprise the character: “But didn’t they cast anyone like Deadshot? They left Deadshot out, truth? So Idris [Elba] He’s playing a different character, he’s not playing Deadshot, is he? Cool then I can do it again“, he reflects.









This ends up confirming the words of Peter Safran, one of the producers of ‘The Suicide Squad’ a long time ago, in which he already attributed his absence to a problem of time, making it clear that it was not a personal dispute or with the studio or with James Gunn and that he was simply facing a calendar incompatibility.

