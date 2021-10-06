Will Smith has no qualms about revealing which is the WORST movie he’s ever been in: VIDEO

Will Smith He is one of the most recognized actors today for the large number of great characters he has played throughout his career, but despite that, and like all actors, he has a movie that he considers a thorn in his career.

In an interview for GQ magazine, the protagonist of “The Prince of Rap in Bel Air” confirmed that is clear about the worst feature film in which he has participated In his long career as a Hollywood star, this considering that he is still in big projects and could regret another one later.

Despite hesitating a bit in choosing the project where he cannot boast of being happy to have been a part, the actor ended up naming “Wild Wild West”, where by the way he assured that it is a thorn that he has nailed, since he does not like how it looks.

“The worst? I do not know, ‘Wild Wild West’ is a thorn that I have nailed, Seeing myself with chaperones… It’s something I don’t like ” Smith said about the movie that would come out in 1999 and starred Will and Kevin Kline.









The best of his career

Within the dynamic of questions, Smith had to choose the best project he’s ever been on, complicated situation, since it has a large number of feature films throughout its acting life. Despite that, he did not hesitate to give two names, the same where he named films that marked the lives of many people.

On the one hand, he commented that he could not choose between those two, since he considers that they were almost perfect, being “Men in Black “and” In Pursuit of Happiness “, the two that remain of the entire repertoire that he has in his 53 years of life.

Before ending the talk with the magazine, Will left a message for the young people, as he assured them that he learned that those who work harder have a better chance of achieving what they set out to do And to be able to mentalize that work he has used running to focus on his goals.

It may interest you: Netflix: This is the MOST VIEWED adrenaline movie in Mexico; it will make you reflect on trust