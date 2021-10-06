Daniel Craig and Tom Cruise. Can you think of bigger action stars? One is the best agent 007 of all the James Bond films; the other, the one and only Ethan Hunt from Mission Impossible. Both actors are adept at fighting scenes and performing high-stakes stunts. For the next Mission Impossible 7, Tom Cruise has launched into a vacuum motorcycle and has managed to parachute down. Not his doppelganger, Tom Cruise himself. It was his most dangerous stunt to date. With Daniel Craig there are as many. And they are 53 (Craig) and 59 (Cruise). So, Daniel Craig-Tom Cruise, who would win in a fight?

Place your bets. James Bond or Ethan Hunt: no state-of-the-art weapons or a hidden steel filament in an Omega watch. Punching. Who would win?

It may be difficult for you to decide, but there is someone who has worked with both actors and is clear who would win the match. It’s about actress Léa Seydoux, who worked with Cruise on Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and with Craig in Specter And now he’s back with Agent 007 for Daniel Craig’s farewell. You have seen the results of Daniel Craig’s training for No time to die and, even so, he does not doubt: ganaría Tom Cruise.

According to Insider, the question was asked on the program “The Graham Norton Show”, with Daniel Craig in front. The actor had just recounted how he broke Dave Bautista’s nose on the set of Specter (“By accident,” Craig promises it was an accident) and yet the actress of Madeleine Swann, 007’s deadly partner, didn’t hesitate for a moment. “In a fight, who would win: Daniell or Tom Cruise?”, And then, the laughter:









Tom Cruise, of course.

Léa Seydoux also shared why she has returned to the franchise. He says it has a lot to do with how much the quality of the female characters has improved. In part, thanks to the work of the screenwriter of Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has joined the No time to die:

She wrote for us [Lashana Lynch y Seydoux]. I love it, I’m a huge fan of hers indeed, but I saw her briefly on set and I wish I had more time with her.

For his part, while Daniel Craig is skeptical that a woman could be the next James Bond, he agrees with Seydoux on that:

We didn’t have enough time with Phoebe. She’s very, very busy… But she came in and had a big influence on the script. It is one of the best there is and it released a lot of things.

