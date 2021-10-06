Who will be the MasterChef winner? Jorge Rausch released comment

MasterChef Celebrity has become the number one show on weekends, due to the stressful and fun 2021 season it featured. The format captivated the curious with unexpected tests, unusual plays, controversial participants and challenges that showed the level of knowledge that celebrities had on this occasion.

Every time reality is nearing the end and has said goodbye to celebrities like Marbelle, Pity Camacho, Catalina Maya and Julio Sánchez Cóccaro, who failed to enter the group of six semifinalists. At the moment this stage of the competition is between Carla Giraldo, Liss Pereira, Diego Camargo, Viña Machado, Gregorio Pernía and Frank Martínez.

In the midst of the boom that the Canal RCN project has taken, some juries and chefs have revealed details of the final, releasing clues to confuse those who already have a favorite so that they won the award. This time Jorge Rausch was the one in charge of talking about the subject and stinging more than one.









According to what was reflected in a post on the chef’s official Instagram account, a person was interested to know what was the opinion he had about Frank Martínez and his time at MasterChef Celebrity. The professional did not miss the opportunity to praise the comedian and throw a phrase that aroused speculation from more than one.

In the first place, Rausch spoke wonders of the Colombian, indicating that considered it “fantastic”, so he knew he would go far on this path. The Colombian commented a bit about the future of Martínez and left the concern if he would be the winner.

“Frank is already famous and he is going to be the most famous of all. (Don’t say I didn’t warn you)”, Wrote the chef in a story, where he placed a picture with Frank on the jury’s lectern.

For the moment it remains to know who will be the next eliminated before knowing the group of finalists.