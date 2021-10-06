Where do I collect the $ 320,000 pesos for the October Solidarity Income and how do I know if I am a beneficiary?

ANDl Solidarity Income begins to walk as a program in firm law to help the most needy families in Colombia. This turn 18 will have a few different features regarding how the subsidy was handled during the pandemic.

As reported by Susana Correa, director of the Department of Social Prosperity (DPS), the beneficiaries of the program will receive the two accumulated payments during the third week of October. This means that it would be arriving between the 18th and 24th of the month.

Thanks to the resources that the # LeyDeInversiónSocial, recently sanctioned by the president @IvanDuque, from @ProsperidadSocial we work with @minhacienda to pay cumulatively for cycle 18 and 19 in the third week of October, for $ 320 thousand pesos.







The reason for receiving this amount in a single payment is that the transfers corresponding to September and October 2021 are accumulated. In this way, the beneficiaries will have to wait a little longer, but they will have good money saved to meet their needs.

Those entitled to this subsidy are all those beneficiaries duly registered in the database that the Department of Social Prosperity (DPS) It has as a guide for the delivery of the money.

The director of Social Prosperity, Susana Correa Borrero, explained that the program will prioritize households registered in extreme poverty in Sisbén IV (Group A). This targeting will allow at least 30% of the heads of households that enter to be women. 64.13% of the households that already receive the monetary transfer are represented by female heads of household.

To know if you are included in the group of beneficiaries of Ingreso Solidario You must enter the Social Prosperity web portal and check with the identification number: https://ingresosolidario.prosperidadsocial.gov.co.

It is a government social program that was born as an economic contingency strategy due to the emergence of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. However, the initiative managed to become law to allow the country’s underprivileged families receive a monthly money to cushion your needs.