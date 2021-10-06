What we know about the new Keanu Reeves franchise!

BRZRKR’s story will have a live action that could star Keanu Reeves

A few months ago the actor Keanu reeves, the screenwriter Matt Kindt and the artist Ron Garney they released the comic BRZRKR through BOOM! Studios, it had great success in its first four issues, which will soon be released as a graphic novel and will have 2 adaptations in Netflix: a film live action and a series spinoff animated, which will have the presence of the actor who gives life to John wick.

About Keanu reeves had a conversation with Collider where he discussed the tone of the production and his desire to explore a narrative that is not exactly the same as the comic:

“We are working with Netflix, who has been very good. They’re going to let us do an adult story which is great. My ambition or hope is not to make a filmed version of the comic so that they have things in common, it will definitely (stay) the main character and its rules, but we want to take it to other places. We are talking to different companies and seeing how it works. »

Keanu’s ambitions

Keanu reeves He added that with the latter he hopes «Be inspired and influenced … there are rules in the story but I also want other creators to make their own version“, So he hopes to have a variety of storytellers who follow a set of rules for adaptations.









In addition, the famous actor revealed that he wants to form a company from the Serie spinoff animated, and revealed that they hired Mattson tomlin -writer of Project Power and The batman) to write the movie script live action from BRZRKR:

What is BRZRKR?

The comic tells the story of a man known as B, which is half mortal and half God. After years of wandering the earth in a violent existence, B finds refuge by taking a job in the government of the USA, where you will face dangerous battles for mere mortals. In exchange for his service, B will get the one thing he craves: the meaning of its existence and how you can end it.

The comics were an instant hit when selling 615,000 do you copy. Since then the adaptation is already expected by the fans.

What do moviegoers and moviegoers think? Would you like to see the film starring Keanu Reeves?