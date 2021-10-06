What to watch on TV today? Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | TV

12.00 / The 2

‘Until his time came’

Once upon a time in the West. United States-Italy, 1968 (137 minutes). Director: Sergio Leone. Performers: Henry Fonda, Claudia Cardinale, Jason Robards, Charles Bronson, Gabriele Ferzetti, Keenan Wynn.

The most ambitious and pretentious production of Sergio Leone, master of the spaghettiwestern, for getting the western perfect. Although his efforts did not come to fruition, he did leave behind a good Western movie. He did not lack good actors, nor a great script by Bernardo Bertolucci, not even all the means at his fingertips, but he aimed too high and failed in the essential: in getting the interest of the public throughout the film, since on too many occasions it gets slow and boring, due in large part to the bulk of its footage.

15.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Rebel Lives’

The misfits. United States, 1961 (119 minutes). Director: John Huston. Performers: Clark Gable, Marilyn Monroe, Montgomery Clift.

The director of films like The concrete jungle relied on three film myths – Clark Gable, Marilyn Monroe and Montgomery Clift – to shoot this extremely interesting drama, based on a novel by Arthur Miller. The story focuses on a young woman who travels to Reno to get divorced and ends up looking for a herd of horses in the company of two cowboys with whom she will live an intense adventure. An ideal feature film for mythomaniacs, as it is the cinematic testament of Marilyn and Clark Gable.

17.20 / Movistar Drama

‘Up in the Air’

United States, 2009 (109 minutes). Director: Jason Reitman. Performers: George Clooney, Vera Farmiga, Anna Kendrick, Jason Bateman.

Outstanding comedy drama based on the novel of the same title by Walter Kirn, which focuses on an expert on financial cuts and layoffs who has made airports his home (played by an excellent George Clooney), who When the time comes, he has to rethink his entire lonely and empty life. Six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, and Best Director for Jason Reitman (Juno), for a clever portrait of contemporary life. Essential.

18.58 / TCM

‘The executioner’

Spain, 1963 (90 minutes). Director: Luis García Berlanga. Cast: Nino Manfredi, José Isbert, Emma Penella.

Mythical title of Spanish cinema that Luis García Berlanga served with a suggestive dose of humor loaded with acidity and that preserves an anthological work by José Isbert. An excellent example of black comedy, with an argument against the death penalty, covered with the irony and sarcasm of the filmmaker’s first works. Critics Award at the Venice Film Festival.

20.05 / Movistar Amenábar

‘And Your Mother Too’

Mexico-United States, 2001 (101 minutes). Director: Alfonso Cuarón. Interpreters: Maribel Verdú, Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna.

Alfonso Cuarón returns to his native country to film an emotional journey with a realistic tone that bases part of its charm on the work of its three main actors. This trio, faced with the need for a change of life, heads to the coast without a defined direction, in an adventure that will be decisive in their lives and where innocence, sexuality and friendship come into unexpected conflict. Best Screenplay Award at the Venice Film Festival.

21.00 / Movistar Champions League

Triple Spanish presence in the Champions League

After yesterday’s matchday, the other three Spanish teams competing in the Champions League tonight (21.00) jump onto the pitch (: Villarreal visit Manchester United (Movistar Champions League 1), Sevilla travel to German lands to face Wolfsburg (Movistar Champions League 3) and, finally, Barcelona will face off against Benfica (Movistar Champions League).

21.45 / Antenna 3

‘El hormiguero’ receives Rauw Alejandro

This Wednesday, The anthill receives for the first time on set, one of the artists of the moment, the singer, dancer and producer Rauw Alejandro. The Puerto Rican, creator of Everything about you, one of the hits of this summer, is on tour in Spain and visits the program the day before his concert in Madrid. With Pablo Motos he will talk about the sweet professional moment he is living, how he is preparing for this appointment with the Madrid public and his relationship with Rosalía.

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘Jackie Brown’

United States, 1997 (148 minutes). Director: Quentin Tarantino. Performers: Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert de Niro.

Tarantino honored film noir with this brilliant thriller in which the life of Jackie Brown is narrated, a stewardess involved as a smuggler played by Pam Grier, a figure in the so-called genre in the seventies blaxploitation (B-series movies starring black actors). Despite the fact that many fans of the renowned director left the theaters somewhat disappointed, a film full of quality that adapts the outstanding novel by Elmore Leonard.

22.00 / # 0

Dani Rovira, invited to ‘BSO’

Emilio Aragón receives tonight at BSO one of the most beloved actors on the national scene, Dani Rovira. In this new installment of the program, the set will become a recreation of Big fish, Dani Rovira’s favorite movie and the one that has marked some of the most important aspects of his life, that’s why there will be a forest, a fair, circus characters, the tree with the wooden slats, the boots and an entrance to a tent very spectacular circus, with that magic touch of Tim Burton. Emilio Aragón will speak with the comedian about his career, his beginnings, his success, his illness, his philosophy of life and his commitment to helping others, especially animals.

22.00 / Telecinco

First bonfire of ‘The Last Temptation’









The first phases of the experience in Villa Playa have brought the first approaches between the five protagonists -Fani, Isaac, Mayka, Lester and Andrea- and their ‘pending issues’, situations that will be shown to the residents of Villa Luna -Christofer, Lucía , Alejandro, Patry and Roberto- in the first bonfire ceremony, which will be offered in the third installment of The last temptation that Sandra Barneda will drive tonight. The circle of fire will reignite in this case for Marina, who will star in a face to face with her partner during her time in The island of temptations, Jesus. After their break in the ‘final bonfire’ due to the relationship that she started in the program with Isaac, this new meeting could mean a new opportunity for both of them. Finally, the first request for a confrontational bonfire will arrive.

22.35 / The 1

The ‘Blood Ties’ of the Dynamic Duo

After the tribute to Concha Velasco on the return of Blood ties, followed by about 1.5 million viewers (11.7%), the program this week is set in one of the most successful musical groups in our country: the Dynamic Duo. With more than six decades of experience, Manolo and Ramón are an essential part of the sentimental and musical memory of several generations. In the documentary, they will review his professional and vital career, his experiences with Julio Iglesias, his millionaire compositions … and reveal untold secrets.

22.35 / The Sixth

‘The objective’ very attentive to La Palma

The program presented by Ana Pastor, The objective, go back to prime time of the chain that this season has released a new broadcast day with all the keys and the analysis of the news of the day paying special attention to the last minute of everything that is happening in La Palma with the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano. The La Palma volcano continues to emit lava and pyroclastic material with violence after its activity stopped momentarily this Monday. After a very active night, the lava is now rushing towards the sea. According to the latest data, it would be located about 1,000 meters from the coast of Tazacorte. The neighbors had already been evicted before.

22.45 / Antenna 3

Pastora Soler, guest on ‘I see how you sing’

This Wednesday, new installment I see how you sing, the program in which to discover if a singer is a good vocalist or a true impostor. This fourth program of the season will have as a guest artist the singer Pastora Soler who, with her deep musical knowledge, will try to help the contestant of the week with her advice and impressions. Together with Josie, Ruth Lorenzo, Ana Milan and El Monaguillo he will do everything possible to discover which of all the mysterious singers are true fakers, unable to tune a single note.

0.15 / The Sixth

‘Clock Tower’

Tick-tock. United States, 2000 (90 minutes). Director: Kevin S. Tenney. Performers: Megan Eard, Kristin Minter, Linden Ashby, John Ratzrnberger, Hedy Burress.

Repetitive story that focuses its attention on a woman who tries, with the help of a friend, to end her millionaire husband. Despite having a solid alibi, things will take an unexpected turn. In a supporting role, John Ratzrnberger, known for his role in the series Cheers.

0.15 / The 2

‘Chronicles’ visit Atapuerca

To say Atapuerca is to mention a privileged place, which has, almost completely, the puzzle of human evolution in Europe, a place that holds one of the greatest treasures of Prehistory in Europe, Tonight, Chronicles premieres Atapuerca Revolution, the puzzle of evolution, a report in which a team from the program travels to Burgos sites to show how scientists work and why it has revolutionized theories of human evolution. Every July, a group of internationally recognized researchers dig into its entrails and, in each campaign, new finds emerge.

0.35 / Movistar Action

‘Death Proof’

United States, 2007 (113 minutes). Director: Quentin Tarantino. Performers: Kurt Russell, Zöe Bell, Rosario Dawson.

Action, debauchery, sparkling dialogue and a powerful soundtrack in true Tarantino style. Director of Pulp fiction was inspired by movies like The devil on wheels or Zero limit point to tell the story of a former stuntman (Kurt Russell) who is dedicated to murdering young people with his car. With Planet Terror, by Robert Rodríguez, a tribute to the theaters where, in the 1970s, very low-budget films were screened in which terror, violence and sex raged at their ease.

1.48 / / Movistar Platinum

‘It’s not you I am’

Argentina-Spain, 2004 (105 minutes). Director: Juan Taratuto. Interpreters: Diego Peretti, Soledad Villamil, Cecilia Dopazo.

The Argentine Juan Taratuto (Who said it’s easy?) He made his debut in the world of filmmaking with this sympathetic romantic comedy. Clearly influenced by the style of Woody Allen, it narrates the adventures of an eccentric character who tries to fix his battered love life by taking refuge in his psychoanalyst and his friends. Notable film that includes songs by Jorge Drexler and Andrés Calamaro in its soundtrack.

2.05 / Movistar Amenábar

‘Open your eyes’

Spain, 1997 (114 minutes). Director: Alejandro Amenábar. Performers: Eduardo Noriega, Penélope Cruz, Chete Lera, Najwa Nimri.

After the award-winning Thesis and just before taking the big leap to Hollywood with The others, Amenábar invented this fascinating mix of melodrama, intrigue and science fiction, starring an impressive Eduardo Noriega. Although somewhat confusing narratively, Amenábar shows that he has plenty of talent to comfortably resolve the situation and plays with the reality-fiction duality with astonishing ease.

2.28 / Hollywood

‘2012 ′

United States, 2009 (150 minutes). Director: Roland Emmerich. Performers: John Cusack, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton.

As it happened in Independence day or Tomorrow, Roland Emmerich demonstrates his predilection for blockbusters in this engaging catastrophic installment that plays on the Mayan prediction, which stated that the end of the world would take place in 2012 after volcanic eruptions, typhoons and the melting of glaciers that flood the planet. The best, its undeniable spectacular.

