What to see on CCC Go, Netflix, Mubi and Cine.ar Play

The last night (Film & Arts, at 4 p.m.)

A married couple in New York has to separate for one night, because of a business trip that the husband must make with an attractive coworker. Meanwhile, his wife is reunited with Alex, a former love.

Preliminary judgment (Star Action, at 5.30 p.m.)

In the year 2054, crime has been eradicated in Washington. The future can be predicted, and the culprits are convicted before they commit their crime. Until the boss is linked in a crime. Science fiction cop, with Tom Cruise.

Liar, liar (Universal Studio, at 22)

Fletcher is a deceitful and deceitful lawyer who puts employment issues above his son Max. His problems will begin when the child asks, as a birthday wish, that his father cannot tell any lies for 24 hours.

Eva’s possessions (Paramount Network, at 11.30pm)

After recovering from demon possession, Ava is forced to join a support group called Possessed Anonymous, with the goal of returning to normalcy. Meanwhile, a huge blood stain appears in his apartment.

NETFLIX

Rush: passion and glory

It narrates the rivalry between two great Formula 1 drivers, the British James Hunt and the Austrian Niki Lauda, ​​especially in 1976, the year in which Lauda suffered a very serious accident that almost cost him his life. The director Ron Howard, from a script by Peter Morgan, delves into this original biopic that has the will to immerse himself in the bowels of sports competition from all possible angles, be it the most intimate and personal (through the fears, doubts and the desire to improve and competitiveness of the protagonists), even the most showy of races.

The bright side of life

After spending eight months in a mental health center for assaulting his wife’s lover, Pat (Bradley Cooper) returns home to his parents (Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver). Although he is determined to do everything possible to get his ex-wife back, the situation changes when he meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), a girl with problems and a bad reputation. Despite the initial mutual distrust, a close bond soon emerges between them that will help them find the bright side of things.

Blue valentine









Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (Michelle Williams) are the parents of a wonderful daughter, but their relationship has seen better times since they have to balance the demands and expectations of work and family life. Faced with an uncertain future of the relationship, they decide on a romantic getaway to a hotel, where they recall all the romantic moments of a past full of good memories, and try to recover their passion and love in order to save their marriage. Cindy and Dean look back on their love affair, when life was full of possibilities and romance.

MUBI

Divinely evil

This documentary by Gustavo Vinagre focuses on the “queen of sadomasochistic literature”, Wilma Azevedo, who tells the story of her life, turbulent and sexually explicit, once with her pseudonym and once as herself, exploring the duality of being and questioning what makes up a true biography. “It has a lot to do with today’s relationships, with the internet, with applications, with a virtual space as opposed to the physical spaces of coexistence, which are increasingly restricted, full of rules and prejudices. With that, the virtual space is more present, it is where there is more freedom ”, explains the Brazilian director.

CINE.AR PLAY

Embryo

A journalist, the cameraman and the producer are kidnapped by a scientist and his team to test a deadly virus on them. The experiment spirals out of control and they must flee the facility as they search for a cure for their infection. Short film Shalom Taiwan The financial problems of the Jewish community he leads are a nightmare for Rabbi Aaron. Cornered and burdened, he tries a last resort: embarking on a trip to the Far East to secure donations.