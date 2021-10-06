Twenty years later, Training Day remains one of the great policemen of his time

Denzel Washington on Training Day; behind, Ethan Hawke

This Tuesday, October 5, it was the 20th anniversary of the beginning of the successful career of Training Day (Training day) in cinemas around the world. Two decades later, one of the greatest police films of that decade it retains its validity almost fully. It is not difficult to discover nowadays traces of an atmosphere as thick as the one that history had, marked by fire by a latent violence that only waits for a slight spark to explode. This certainty is enough to verify that the film with great success passed the test of the passage of time.

Adriana Basualdo, from Marriages and something else to chef in Miami: “I didn’t like fame and many leading figures were unbearable

There is something else. Hollywood still dreams of giving continuity to Training Day. Since 2019 there has been talk of a possible prequel, set in 1992, that explores the first steps of Alonzo Harris, the irresistible corrupt cop who gave the great Denzel Washington his second Oscar (his first as a leading actor) on March 24, 2002, the same night he The son of the bride the dream of achieving a Hollywood Academy Award for Argentine cinema was frustrated.

In early September, the anniversary was celebrated at the Toronto Film Festival, where Training Day it was presented in society a month before its commercial launch. It was a very special moment, four days before the attacks of September 11, 2001. On that day, as is often the case with major releases that feature the Canadian show as the stage each year, the film laid bare its extraordinary potential to compete with fundamentals in the industry’s peak award season.

As we know, the plot of Training Day it takes place over a whole day. It begins when young officer Jake Hoyt (Ethan hawke) says goodbye to his wife and little baby to take the first street test as a detective for the Los Angeles Police Department of Narcotics. His partner, the hardened veteran Harris (Washington), it does not take long to manifest a magnetic, arrogant and manipulative personality. And it does not take long to show him that he uses unorthodox and excessive methods to achieve his purposes, and invites him to follow that behavior.

Continue reading the story

Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke in Training Day by Antoine Fuqua

Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke in Training Day by Antoine Fuqua

Some years later, the Hollywood press recalled that the traumatic post-9/11 scenario, with dozens of police officers killed during the attacks, was the least conducive to the public spending free time with a story like that of Training Day. Warner Studios pushed back the original release date by 15 days and, against all odds, it became the most-watched film on the weekend of its release. There are classic stories that never cease to interest, regardless of the circumstances.

Training Day was the first great success as director of Antoine fuqua, an experienced music video maker who has since established himself as one of the most solid and trusted storytellers in Hollywood action, suspense, and intrigue cinema. The film also initiated a sustained alliance between Fuqua and Washington, which continued with the remake of the classic western The Magnificent Seven (in which Hawke also appears, but in a supporting role) and the two adventures of The vigilante (The Equalizer). These days, people talk about Fuqua again thanks to Guilty (Guilty), the film starring Jake Gyllenhaal that currently occupies one of the first positions among the most popular Netflix titles for the Argentine public.

It was also a springboard for the career of David Ayer, a screenwriter and director who is recognized many merits in the same field, although he had to star in more than one clash with Hollywood industrial machinery. The most visible is the first version of Suicide squad, from which Ayer distanced himself by pointing out that Warner had decided on a final cut completely alien to his creative ideas. Ayer himself confessed in 2003 that the script for Training Day It arose out of an early feeling of frustration that I already had towards certain modes of operation of the industry.

Everything that happens in Training Day takes place in some of the most dangerous places in Los Angeles. The film was filmed in these real settings, especially in the area known as “The Jungle” (The jungle) because of the tropical climate vegetation (palm trees, bananas) on its streets and because of the dangerousness of the area, dominated by gangs of the Crips and the Bloods. Fuqua himself said that before filming began, he met with the Bloods “bosses” to get a kind of permission from them.









That endorsement included the presence on camera of some of the true members of those clans in some sequences. “We couldn’t say they left the set, they wanted to be part of the movie,” recalled the director. That participation had an unexpected consequence: at one point, the film crew got very close to a shootout between Crips and Bloods that fortunately had no consequences.

At the beginning of September, gathered 20 years later by the organizers of the Toronto Festival, Fuqua and Hawke recalled another episode of the filming, in this case more curious and cheerful. “I remember the day the Monte Carlo was stolen,” Fuqua recalled of the 1979 Chevy that Washington drives in the film. “One day, in the middle of filming, the Monte Carlo disappeared from the set. The locals told us not to worry. It appeared 24 hours later in the same place, polished and clean ”.

Doctor Zhivago: a hot filming far from Moscow and an author who died in poverty and despair

Nobody imagines from the premiere other actors than Washington and Hawke in the main characters. The Hollywood Academy recognized with nominations what Fuqua himself would explain later. Along with the irresistible leading presence of Washington (in the best moment of his extraordinary career in the cinema), Hawke transmits “the perfect balance between innocence and darkness that the character needed”, according to the director.

Denzel Washington, in the role that gave him an Oscar for Best Leading Actor in 2002

Denzel Washington, in the role that gave him an Oscar for Best Leading Actor in 2002

“I ran into Antoine and it was immediately clear to me that both he and Denzel loved me, but that there were other people who thought otherwise,” Hawke later acknowledged. Later it emerged that another couple had been originally thought of since production: Samuel L. Jackson and Matt Damon. Hawke’s film career as one of the most promising figures of his generation was strengthened by this role and the supporting actor Oscar nomination he earned.

That March 2002 awards night was one of the most intense and remembered in recent decades for its symbolic connotations. Everyone from Argentina waited with anxiety for the consecration of The son of the bride, candidate to win the award for the best foreign film that finally won the Bosnian film The last day, by Denis Tanovic when we have the information. Juan José Campanella would live his revenge eight years later, in 2010, with the historic triumph of The Secret in Their Eyes.

But that night will go down in history as the first great Oscar vindication to the African-American community. The Oscar, who turned 74, had only awarded an acting statuette to an Afro-descendant figure, Sidney Poitier. In 1963 he was the best leading actor of the year for A voice in the shadows (Lilies of the Field). 38 years later, Poitier would receive an honorary award on that evening in 2002, an aperitif of the recognitions that Halle Berry and Washington ultimately obtained.

“I have been behind you for 40 years and I will always follow in your footsteps,” Washington told Poitier, smiling and happy from a box away from the Kodak Theater stage. It was the time when honorary award winners received their statuettes at the main ceremony. Over time, no one would doubt the legitimacy of the award given to Washington for one of his most colossal performances in the cinema, but in 2002 many said that it was nothing more nor less than a repair for not having won the Oscar in 1999, when had been nominated for Hurricane.

Since then, Training Day it was sustained in time. The desire to return to the scenes of the original story and to meet again with one of the best expressions of the classic police formula starring a couple of uniformed men (one wanting to learn and the other back from everything) drove the project of a series that bore the same name and had the same premise. The results did not live up to expectations and the idea was closed after a first season of 13 episodes after the unexpected death of its protagonist, Bill Paxton. Few remember the series today. The memory of the original film, on the other hand, remains intact two decades after its premiere.

Warner Bros / REX / Shutterstock

The two stars of Training Day (Warner Bros / REX / Shutterstock /)