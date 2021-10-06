Tom Cruise won’t be the first actor to shoot a movie in space

By Ana Carolina Barsallo 10/06/2021 – 11:00 AM



Ahead of the 58-year-old legendary Tom Cruise, Russian actress Julia Peresild took off this week for the International Space Station, to produce the first film in space, ahead of the United States.

The 37-year-old Peresild underwent months of training, including tests of gravity 0, skydiving, endurance and spin. The Oleg Novitsky and Pet Dubrov cosmodromes will play characters suited to their characteristics.

The film will tell the story of a doctor who travels to the orbital complex to save the life of an astronaut.

In addition to training, he had to familiarize himself with the systems on board the ship, learn how to react in case of a leak or emergencies on the day of his landing on the ground on October 17.

The Soyuz MS-19 manned spacecraft departed today at 8:55 a.m. Russian time zone from the Russian Baikonur cosmodrome, it must arrive at its destination 3 hours and 17 minutes after launch. The production is called ‘The Challenge’ and is part of a scientific and educational project, making Russia the first country to shoot a film in weightless conditions.









The release date is still unknown.

This event anticipates what Tom Cruise had already announced, who, with the help of Space X, Elon Musk’s company, would travel to orbit to shoot what would be the first movie in space.

Along with the Mission Impossible actor, would also go the film director and writer Doug Liman and the pilot Michael López-Alegria, a veteran astronaut. The project had been announced for October 2021, however, later it was postponed to 2022.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @POT‘s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv – Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

The team made up of the actress, film director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shklaplerov will spend 12 days in space, 408km from Earth, and the rest of the film will be shot after landing on Earth, it is expected to be a worldwide success.