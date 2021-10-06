Tom Cruise has a panic button – and she pushed it

Most of us have never been at home with “Mission Impossible” star Tom Cruise. But thanks to actress Kyra Sedgwick, 55, we get a little idea of ​​how the 58-year-old Hollywood actor and Scientologist lives. Sedgwick told the “Drew Barrymore Show” on Wednesday (local time) about a dinner party at Cruise to which she and her husband Kevin Bacon were invited in the early 1990s. Nicole Kidman, Rob Reiner, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were also present.

Sedgwick now stood near the fireplace and discovered an ominous device. “There was this mantelpiece and I looked around and there was this little button,” which she wondered what it was for. Curiosity won out: “I pressed the little button because I thought maybe something interesting would happen.” For example, that a secret wall would open or something similar.









Indeed, something most adventurous happened, if no wall movements. A short time later, however, the police stood at the door to see whether Cruise was okay. “I think there were more than five patrol cars,” Sedgwick recalls. Cruise later told her that it was the emergency button. As a result, she was never invited to a party at his place again.

Sedgwick, who won a Golden Globe for starring in the television series “The Closer” and is currently featured on the sitcom “Call Your Mother”, told her colleague Barrymore more adventurous stories on the show. Her husband Kevin Bacon recently tried to help her with bikini waxing, which almost ended up in the hospital. Good time for a panic button!