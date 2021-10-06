Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell break up

Last July, actor Tom Cruise (59) was photographed walking through London by the hand of British actress Hayley Atwell (39). Days later they attended the women’s final of the Wimbledon tennis tournament. There they posed for the media without hiding their relationship that began in December while filming the film Mission Impossible 7, which Cruise stars in and produces, and where Atwell makes his franchise debut.

According The Sun, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell have ended their relationship. “It has been a very intense period of filming together. They were really good but when the film is about to end the couple has decided to go back to being just friends “, a source close to the two actors has revealed to the newspaper, and has added” their filming schedules are very long and Tom also has other commitments so the relationship just ran its course. “

At Wimbledon Tom Cruise was very smiling and attentive with Hayley Atwell)





Pool / Getty

Cruise’s last confirmed partner was his ex-wife Katie Holmes, from whom he separated in 2012 and with whom he had a daughter, Suri, who is 14 years old. He was previously married to Nicole Kidman and Mimi Rogers and dated Penelope Cruz, Rebecca de Mornay, Cher, and Melissa Gilbert. While Atwell broke up with an English doctor weeks after starting filming for Mission impossible 7, and before he was a partner of the model Evan Jones.





Since the filming of the film began, more than a year ago, marked by the sanitary measures against the coronavirus, Atwell and Cruise have traveled to Rome, Norway, London and the United States. Witnesses to the recordings assure that the couple enjoyed each other’s company at all times. They had become inseparable and took advantage of the breaks to share confidences holding hands.

Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 7, to premiere at Christmas ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP

It was expected that next Christmas, when the premiere of Mission Impossible 7, the two actors walked together on the red carpets. If the news of the break is confirmed, Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell will pose together, not as a couple but as co-stars in this long-awaited blockbuster.